Dundee nightclub boss hits out as vaccine passport enforcement begins

The Covid vaccine passport scheme will be enforced from today, but a Dundee nightclub boss has slammed the potential consequences.

The vaccine passport launched on October 1, with some people struggling to access their health data via the app.

An initial grace period from then until today allowed venues to test and trial the scheme without facing enforcement action.

Now venues deemed as “higher risk” must verify customers are fully vaccinated, or otherwise exempt, before entry.

‘Unfair’

However, local nightclub boss Tony Cochrane has criticised the enforcement of the vaccine certification scheme.

He said: “I think that everybody in our industry thinks it’s unfair to just cherry pick places with dance floors.

“I don’t see what they’re going to achieve by doing that. People will just go to other venues.

“It’s completely bizarre.”

Tony confirmed that his venues did ask for proof of vaccination during the grace period to test the legislation.

“There’s a percentage who have got it, but there’s equally a lot of people who tried it the first time and it didn’t work,” he said.

“There’s a lot of confusion as well, as Dundee has a lot of students from around the UK and from overseas and they can’t use the Scottish app.

“So we’re a bit in the dark with how that works. It’s overly complicated, it’s definitely not a simple system.”

People in Scotland can download the NHS Scotland Covid Status App via their mobile device. A paper certificate or the downloadable PDF is also available from NHS Inform.

‘Vague guidance’

Going forward, Tony, who owns Dundee’s Aura and Club Tropicana, says his venues will be following the enforcement.

He said: “We’ll stick the exact wording of the rules.

“We won’t do anything above and beyond what we have to do. Even the guidance is a bit vague.

“I really think they’ve done it as a headline grabber. It won’t achieve anything. All it’s doing is harming businesses.

“There are venues out there in Dundee that have the same operating hours as us, the same DJs on, play the same music as us — and they don’t have to check.

“Only because technically they don’t have a dance floor.

“It’s terrible legislation.”

He added: “I think the scary thing that people should be really wary of is if they start adding reclassified things.

“In Italy, you need the vaccine passport to actually go to work now.

“It’s a dangerous step one. I don’t trust them as far as I can throw them.”

Mr Cochrane also slammed the lack of an accepted alternative, such as lateral flow testing for those who do not to get the vaccine.

“The Scottish government also says to be careful with human rights, as people can refuse it on religious grounds,” he said.

“We could be prosecuted for not allowing them to have their own believes.

“We’re concerned as we could be on the firing line.

“We’re damned if we do, and damned if we don’t.”

‘Damned’

Exemptions to the scheme include those under 18, participants in vaccine trials, as well as people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons and people working or performing in the venues.

“They have said it’s on a percentage basis, but no one knows who’s policing it,” added Tony.

“It’s the principle of people’s civil liberties getting taken away.”

The Scottish government confirmed that local council officers will be responsible for enforcement of the certification scheme, which will apply to the person responsible for each premises.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said:

“The grace period allowed venues and businesses affected more than two weeks to test the scheme in practice and make suitable arrangements.

“It has also provided the government with helpful feedback from the sectors affected and we continue to liaise with them going forward.

“This is a very limited scheme and we hope this will allow businesses to remain open and prevent any further restrictions as we head into autumn and winter.

‘Further layer of protection’

“This virus has not gone away and vaccine certification will have a role to play in keeping transmission under control as part of a wider package of measures.

“It adds a further layer of protection in certain higher risk settings.

“I also want to ensure that as many people get vaccinated as possible and particularly to increase uptake in the younger age cohort, so anything to incentivise that is helpful.”

Proof of vaccination will be required to enter venues open after midnight with alcohol and music and dancing, as well as unseated live indoor events with more than 500 people in the audience.

They will also be required for unseated live outdoor events with more than 4,000 people in the audience and any event with more than 10,000 people in attendance.

Business owners can find guidance on the vaccine passport scheme here.