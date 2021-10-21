Obituary: Jim Lawson, postie who was well known at top of Hilltown in Dundee

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jim Lawson, who has died aged 79, followed his father into the postal service in Dundee and his son, John joined Royal Mail earlier this year.

For many years, Jim Lawson was a familiar postie on city centre rounds before he began driving overnight mail vans from Edinburgh to Dundee.

Jim was also well known at Dens Park watching his beloved Dundee FC and at pubs at the top of the Hilltown.

He was born in Dundee to John Lawson and his wife Josephine.

His father was a regimental sergeant major in the army and while he was young, the family moved to Germany.

Jim’s sister Elizabeth was born in Germany and his other sister, Pat, followed while the family were living in London during another posting.

Rockwell

However, they returned to Dundee and Jim began his education at Butterburn Primary School followed by Rockwell High School.

After his father left the army, he went on to have a career with Royal Mail.

Jim left school aged 15 and began and apprenticeship as a linesman with British Relay/Visionhire. The firm was responsible for installing cable television networks to homes.

Claverhouse bar

In 1963, he met his future wife, Alison, on a visit to the Claverhouse bar in Old Glamis Road.

They hit it off and arranged to go on a date to see Eden Kane perform at the Palais.

However, it was Friday, November 22, 1963, the day President John F Kennedy was assassinated and Alison recalled the day’s events cast a shadow over that first date.

The couple went on to marry on March 25, 1967 at Wishart Memorial Church, Dundee, and had two children, Karen and John.

Royal Mail

He remained with British Relay for around 25 years before joining Royal Mail as a casual postal worker before being taken on as staff.

For the last five years of his career, Jim drove mail vans from Edinburgh to Dundee.

His daughter Karen said: “He was a family man but he also loved music, anything from Glen Campbell to The Beatles and Queen.

“He used to socialise at the pubs at the top of the Hilltown, the Dundee club in Thistle Street and the Cosmopolitan Club in Ward Road.”

