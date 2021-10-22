Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Your chance to see Dundee ‘from a different angle’ as sailing club holds free open day

By Emma O'Neill
October 22 2021, 7.08am Updated: October 22 2021, 11.12am
The Dundee sailing club will be holding an open day. Supplied

Dundee sailing club are holding an open day to encourage more people to take to the water.

On October 30, the sailing club will be taking people out in their new skiff to try their hand at rowing.

Kerstin Jorna, welfare officer at the Dundee sailing club, said: “It is genuinely for everyone.

Dundee sailing club
Kerstin wants to open the club up to more people. Supplied

“I hope it will bring in people who are maybe interested but too shy to ask or think a sailing club will be too expensive and you need to be really fit – we’re trying to get through those myths and make sure everybody can do it.

“They don’t need experience, they don’t need special gear, everyone can just join in.”

The club were recently able to buy a new skiff – a small rowing boat – thanks to funding from the National Lottery.

They hope that the boat, which will be used on days when sailing isn’t possible due to weather conditions, will encourage more people to join in.

“We’ve always just been a sailing club – we don’t do racing and stuff,” Kerstin explained.

“So we would, on a sunny day, sail over to Balmerino, have a picnic, sail back again and then obviously train people during the week so they knew how to sail.

Dundee sailing club
You don’t need any previous experience to join. Supplied

“Sailing is often quite cold, it’s quite hard to do if it’s windy.

“So we thought why don’t we get a skiff?

“Coastal rowing has really taken off in the last few years.

“So we phoned around, got Lottery funding and then coronavirus hit.”

Holding an open day

They finally got the boat in May, but due to the pandemic, they weren’t able to hold a big event for it.

Kerstin added: “We really want to open up what the Tay is all about.

“We genuinely love being on the water and sharing it.

“We had a day for the young carers, which was lovely, they got to try sailing and rowing.

“Now we feel, because it will always just be a small group at the time, it’s probably safe to keep opening it up to the community.

“So now what we’re going to do is have a proper big open day.”

Dundee sailing club
The rowers were treated to a view of the new waterfront whale coming into the city. Supplied

The event will run from 10.30am to 12.30pm next Saturday, and all people need to bring along are some warm clothes. The club sails from Grassy Beach on the Tay at Broughty Ferry.

Kerstin hopes that people realise the mental health benefits activities like sailing and rowing can bring.

“The benefit is being outdoors in a group of people,” Kerstin said.

“On the water you see Dundee and Broughty Ferry from a different angle.

“Everybody we take out – we’ve taken out a lot of new people this year – and they say wow I never knew it looked like this.

Dundee sailing club
‘It’s like flying’ Kerstin said that sailing is good for mental health. Supplied

“You genuinely forget everything else you were thinking about because you keep having these wow moments.

“When the wind hits the sail just right it’s like flying.

“Many people also say I didn’t know it was for me, I didn’t know I could do this.

“Obviously you’re physically active and outdoors, but there is a great mental health benefit to it.”

As part of Book Week Scotland, Catalina Rowing will also be hosting rowing events across Scotland during November.

They will also host an online reading and writing workshop on November 20.

