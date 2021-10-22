Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Ahead by a nose: Is Dundee the snoring capital of Scotland?

By Cara Forrester
October 22 2021, 7.33am Updated: October 22 2021, 8.09am
Sleeping on your side can help.

You drift off to sleep, comfy and warm in your bed… only to be disturbed by… the loud and relentless sound of your partner snoring.

The frustration is real for many – especially if you live in Dundee!

New research reveals it is in the top 10 cities with the most snorers.

Sleep experts at Sleepseeker looked at 50 of the UK’s biggest cities and calculated how many internet searches were carried out into snoring by 1000 of population.

Cambridge topped the list, but Dundee came in seventh place, the only Scottish city to chart. So what causes snoring and what can you do about it?

Dundee is the only Scottish city to feature in the chart.

It turns out exasperated Dundonians did 6440 searches in the last year alone!

And Gareth Donaghey, 53, from Dundee explained it’s a problem he – and his wife – have faced for many years: “I didn’t realise how loud and disruptive my snoring was.

“It wasn’t until my wife recorded my snoring and played it back to me I realised how terrible it sounded.

“Sometimes it’s so bad I have to go and sleep in the spare room to give her a chance of a good rest.”

Why do you snore?

It’s a question anyone who tries to sleep beside a snorer will have asked, but there are common lifestyle factors that increase the risk of it.

It’s reported that twice as many men snore than women. However, two in five snorers don’t realise, or admit, it.

You’re more likely to snore if you:

  • Are overweight.
  • Smoke.
  • Drink alcohol.
  • Sleep on your back.
Several factors increase chances of snoring.

Sometimes it’s caused by a condition like sleep apnoea, which is when your airways become temporarily blocked as you sleep.

If you have any of the common symptoms of sleep apnoea you should contact your GP.

These include:

  • Your breathing stops and starts while you sleep.
  • You make gasping, snorting or choking noises while you sleep.
  • You always feel very tired during the day.

How do you stop snoring?

From nasal sprays, to mouth guards, chin straps and even anti-snoring pillows, there’s a wealth of products and tips out there.

But snorers can also try lifestyle changes including:

  • Cutting down on alcohol and cigarettes.
  • Regular exercise.
  • Losing weight.
  • Sleep on their side – try taping or stitching a tennis ball to the back of sleepwear, or buy a special pillow or bed wedge to help keep the snorer on their side.
  • Asking your partner to use earplugs if your snoring affects their sleep.

If these simple changes don’t help, consult your GP.

