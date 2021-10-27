Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pedal power: Dundee Cyclathon raises a record-breaking £18,000

By Emma O'Neill
October 27 2021, 6.48pm
This year's cyclathon was virtual, due to the pandemic. Kim Cessford/DCT Media

The 17th annual Dundee Cyclathon has smashed its fundraising record, collecting more than £18,000 for the STV Children’s Appeal.

More than 100 cyclists took to the roads of Dundee, in an event organised by the Rotary Club of Claverhouse.

This year’s cyclathon allowed people to choose their own routes to fundraise for the charity.

The youngest cyclist was four-year-old Izzy Barclay, who cycled and amazing 10km over six days.

Izzy at the cyclathon
Izzy was the youngest cyclist to take part this year. Supplied.

She said: “I wanted to raise lots and lots of money to buy drink, food and other things for children who do not have very much.”

The farthest distance completed by a single cyclist went to Brian Cairns, who completed a 650km bike ride.

Meanwhile, three generations of the Ross family – Iain, Ann, Calum , Paola, Finlay, Lily and Felix – covered 1,347km, the same distance from John o Groats to Land’s End.

Several groups also took part in the cyclathon, including the Dundee Freemasons, who cycled from Dundee to Braemar in a day.

Pedalling pensioners cyclathon
The pedalling pensioners went on a tour of Fife. Supplied

The Pedalling Pensioners went on a Tour de Fife, travelling 75 miles around the east coast of the county.

Local primary and secondary schools also took part in the event. The schools who raised the most money will be awarded trophies later this year.

Supporting STV Children’s Appeal

All the participants received a medal and personalised certificate in recognition of their efforts and commitment to the fundraiser.

One in four children in Scotland currently live in poverty – a figure which is increasing due to the Covid pandemic.

The STV Children’s Appeal supports these children through a number of programmes, which include supporting food insecurity and mental health programmes.

STV will host a live event this Friday to raise further funds.

The appeal’s campaign manager Natalie Wright said: “We are delighted to be the charity partner for the Dundee Cyclathon for the second year running.

Morgan academy cyclists
Morgan Academy pupils and lion mascot, Rose Deche, prepare to pedal 20 times around Baxter Park. Supplied

“An amazing amount of money has been raised by the Rotary Club of Claverhouse, cycling groups, individuals, businesses and schools and we are so grateful to everyone for their fantastic fundraising efforts.

“Every penny of this will be shared between the one in four young people living in poverty in Scotland.”

Robert Burns, president of the rotary club, added: “The goodwill of all of our cyclists and sponsors has exceeded all our expectations, resulting in a tremendous performance.

“Participants of all ages have put their pedal to the metal to raise the magnificent sum of £18,500.

“We are indebted to our sponsors and everyone who has taken part. And we are humbled by everyone’s efforts to raise funds for the STV Children’s Appeal.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

