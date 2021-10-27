Pedal power: Dundee Cyclathon raises a record-breaking £18,000

An error occurred. Please try again.

The 17th annual Dundee Cyclathon has smashed its fundraising record, collecting more than £18,000 for the STV Children’s Appeal.

More than 100 cyclists took to the roads of Dundee, in an event organised by the Rotary Club of Claverhouse.

This year’s cyclathon allowed people to choose their own routes to fundraise for the charity.

The youngest cyclist was four-year-old Izzy Barclay, who cycled and amazing 10km over six days.

She said: “I wanted to raise lots and lots of money to buy drink, food and other things for children who do not have very much.”

The farthest distance completed by a single cyclist went to Brian Cairns, who completed a 650km bike ride.

Meanwhile, three generations of the Ross family – Iain, Ann, Calum , Paola, Finlay, Lily and Felix – covered 1,347km, the same distance from John o Groats to Land’s End.

Several groups also took part in the cyclathon, including the Dundee Freemasons, who cycled from Dundee to Braemar in a day.

The Pedalling Pensioners went on a Tour de Fife, travelling 75 miles around the east coast of the county.

Local primary and secondary schools also took part in the event. The schools who raised the most money will be awarded trophies later this year.

Supporting STV Children’s Appeal

All the participants received a medal and personalised certificate in recognition of their efforts and commitment to the fundraiser.

One in four children in Scotland currently live in poverty – a figure which is increasing due to the Covid pandemic.

The STV Children’s Appeal supports these children through a number of programmes, which include supporting food insecurity and mental health programmes.

STV will host a live event this Friday to raise further funds.

The appeal’s campaign manager Natalie Wright said: “We are delighted to be the charity partner for the Dundee Cyclathon for the second year running.

“An amazing amount of money has been raised by the Rotary Club of Claverhouse, cycling groups, individuals, businesses and schools and we are so grateful to everyone for their fantastic fundraising efforts.

“Every penny of this will be shared between the one in four young people living in poverty in Scotland.”

Robert Burns, president of the rotary club, added: “The goodwill of all of our cyclists and sponsors has exceeded all our expectations, resulting in a tremendous performance.

“Participants of all ages have put their pedal to the metal to raise the magnificent sum of £18,500.

“We are indebted to our sponsors and everyone who has taken part. And we are humbled by everyone’s efforts to raise funds for the STV Children’s Appeal.

“We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”