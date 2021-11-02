Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Nominations open for Dundee’s Citizen of the Year

By Emma O'Neill
November 2 2021, 6.12pm
Provost Ian Borthwick said the award was special. Kris Miller/DCT Media

Dundee City Council is searching for their 2022 Citizen of the Year.

Every year, a Dundee resident is awarded for going above and beyond for their local community.

Last year, Samantha Bruce was given the honour, for her work with Food for Thought in Charleston and Lochee community larders.

Samantha Bruce
Samantha Bruce was named Citizen of the Year last year. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

She worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to make sure that some of those most in need had access to food.

The 35-year-old said: “It’s amazing. I’ve never won anything in my life. I was over the moon.

“I couldn’t believe it, I didn’t even know I had been nominated. Something that I have wanted to do is help people, so to be recognised for that is just amazing.

“When we first started Food for Thought there was nothing similar apart from normal foodbanks.

“From there they popped up everywhere. I think there is a community larder in almost every area of Dundee.

Community Champion: Super-volunteer Ann Brown helps out at five different organisations

“It’s had a huge impact on people’s lives. To have something like that for people who have got a low income – it’s amazing to think it could have all started from one idea.”

Due to the pandemic, Samantha held the Citizen of the Year title for two years.

Now, Dundee council is searching for a new Citizen of the Year.

Citizens impacting their community

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick said: “For years now we have been celebrating the city’s outstanding individuals who humbly carry out work benefiting the community.

“The title of Citizen of the Year is a special one because it is awarded to someone who, normally on a voluntary basis, provides outstanding service to the community.

“In choosing Dundee’s Citizen of the Year we look in particular for selfless service to a voluntary body or the community. Someone whose service activities bring quality to everyday life in Dundee.

“The past year has been a year like no other. It has been inspiring to see how individuals have gone above and beyond to support those around them.

“I have no doubt that we will get a high calibre of nominees, which will truly reflect the spirit of Dundee.”

If you feel anyone is worthy of nomination then you can nominate them here.

Submissions close on December 31, with the winner announced in early 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]