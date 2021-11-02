Nominations open for Dundee’s Citizen of the Year

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee City Council is searching for their 2022 Citizen of the Year.

Every year, a Dundee resident is awarded for going above and beyond for their local community.

Last year, Samantha Bruce was given the honour, for her work with Food for Thought in Charleston and Lochee community larders.

She worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to make sure that some of those most in need had access to food.

The 35-year-old said: “It’s amazing. I’ve never won anything in my life. I was over the moon.

“I couldn’t believe it, I didn’t even know I had been nominated. Something that I have wanted to do is help people, so to be recognised for that is just amazing.

“When we first started Food for Thought there was nothing similar apart from normal foodbanks.

“From there they popped up everywhere. I think there is a community larder in almost every area of Dundee.

“It’s had a huge impact on people’s lives. To have something like that for people who have got a low income – it’s amazing to think it could have all started from one idea.”

Due to the pandemic, Samantha held the Citizen of the Year title for two years.

Now, Dundee council is searching for a new Citizen of the Year.

Citizens impacting their community

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick said: “For years now we have been celebrating the city’s outstanding individuals who humbly carry out work benefiting the community.

“The title of Citizen of the Year is a special one because it is awarded to someone who, normally on a voluntary basis, provides outstanding service to the community.

“In choosing Dundee’s Citizen of the Year we look in particular for selfless service to a voluntary body or the community. Someone whose service activities bring quality to everyday life in Dundee.

“The past year has been a year like no other. It has been inspiring to see how individuals have gone above and beyond to support those around them.

“I have no doubt that we will get a high calibre of nominees, which will truly reflect the spirit of Dundee.”

If you feel anyone is worthy of nomination then you can nominate them here.

Submissions close on December 31, with the winner announced in early 2022.