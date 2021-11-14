Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee

Token for Toys: Dundee charity helps feed families across city

By Emma O'Neill
November 14 2021, 7.12am
Dundee Bairns helps feel those most in need across the city. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

A charity that is feeding families across Dundee is in with a chance of a £1,000 cash boost but it needs your help.

It’s one of four charities guaranteed £1,000 in our Tokens For Toys cash giveaway. But one will receive double that if you vote for it using vouchers found in The Courier until November 26.

Tayside Children with Cancer and Leukaemia, Cupar’s Siblings Reunited and Kinross-based Broke Not Broken have also been nominated for a cash award in time for Christmas.

Dundee Bairns gives out around 3,000 meals every week to those most in need.

Dundee bairns
The charity delivers around 3,000 meals a week. Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media

Genna Miller, project coordinator, said the charity provided 57,000 meals during the first lockdown of the pandemic.

“We were in the middle of delivering the first week of our Easter holiday provision,” she added.

“We were only supposed to do two weeks and that turned into 18 weeks of food delivery.”

Dundee Bairns, started by the former chief executive of Dundee City Council, in 2016, is part of the food security network in the city.

Dealing with the pandemic

In response to the pandemic, the charity also launched Cosy Bairns.

“Obviously with the ventilated classrooms, we needed to keep our kids warm,” Genna said.

“We delivered physical clothing packs for around 3,000 children and that was all the schools in Dundee.”

The project also offers grants to allow kids to take up after school clubs, such as gymnastics, that families may not be able to afford.

“The pandemic affected us quite badly,” Genna added.

“We had to change what we were doing really quickly. It was a very reactive time.

“We’d been meeting every week and some points it was just quite frantic, trying to get provisions out to places that needed it most.

“That food insecurity network has stayed too. We’ve still got our hands very much on the situation as it is now.

Toekn for toys dundee bairns
The group will use the funds to feed families this Christmas. Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media

“Poverty hasn’t gone away. It’s a very difficult winter for a lot of people this year.

“We pride ourselves of being fleet of foot to responding to what is needed.”

Helping kids at Christmas

The money from Token for Toys this year will go towards making sure Dundee’s families will have gifts and meals this Christmas.

“This is our busiest time of year,” Genna explained.

“We’ve linked up with Dundee Contemporary Arts which will provide art packs, which will go out alongside food vouchers or hampers for families.”

Genna said the additional £1,000 would help them continue to provide for Dundee’s children.

“£1,000 would help us to deliver the tea clubs we’re running just now,” she said.

“We’ve got after school tea clubs at five different schools across Dundee. These target some of the most vulnerable children and their families and help give them a hot meal after school in the winter months.

“It would help us to fund our cosy bairns project, which delivers clothing to those who need that extra support in the winter.

“It would help us cover our Christmas food vouchers as well.”