Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee rotary club donation helps students reach exam goals

By (L-R) Leoni Doig, St Paul’s pupil, Teresa Little, head teacher, St Paul’s, Audrey May, Dundee head of education, Debbie Gallacher, education officer, and Tim Beattie, principal teacher of learning and coaching at Harris Academy. Supplied
November 23 2021, 7.00am
Dundee Rotary Club donated £20,000 for education. Supplied

Dundee students were given extra tutoring and support during the pandemic, thanks to funding from the Rotary Club of Dundee.

The £20,000 in funding was split between four schools: Braeview, Baldragon and St Paul’s Academies and Craigie High School.

More than 130 students benefited from additional equipment and support with distance learning.

Studying from home
The funding helped students who were learning from home during the pandemic. Shutterstock

And 90% of the 134 pupils who took part in the Leading Learners’ project either achieved expected or higher than expected grades in this year’s exams.

The funding was given by the club as part of their centenary celebrations.

Tim Beattie, principal teacher of attainment at Harris Academy, said the project had been a notable success in getting the pupils “back on track”.

He added: “Of all the pupils in the scheme, over 90% secured or increased their grades because of this great partnership between our schools and the Rotary Club.

“That is a fantastic outcome.

“Their generosity allowed pupils who faced many barriers to their learning and whose education had been impacted by the lockdowns to gain valuable skills and opportunities to improve their performance through and beyond their school years.”

Running for a second year

The project was so successful, the Rotary Club has committed a further £20,000 to run the project for a second year.

Teresa Little, head teacher at St Paul’s Academy, added: “The extra tutoring and coaching was aimed at making sure the young people had what they needed to learn.

“These pupils had many challenges in balancing school work during lockdowns with their home life.

“For some pupils home life can be chaotic at times so it was important to give the pupils resources and a place to learn.

Dundee rotary club
More than 130 students were helped with the scheme. Supplied

“Thanks to the scheme we were able to get these pupils back on track to achieve results they were previously destined for, but were at risk of not achieving.”

President of the Rotary Club, Andrew Argo said: “It is fantastic that one of the key projects of our centenary year has been such a success.

“There can surely be no better contribution a Rotary Club can make to its community than to help its young people find a route to a better future.

“By providing this much-needed support, pupils at risk of falling behind with their studies in the midst of the pandemic have been able to get back on track to secure and even exceed the academic success previously predicted for them.

“This is bound to open doors even wider to further academic and employment opportunities and hopefully success.”