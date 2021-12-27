21 pictures showcasing Courier country’s 2021 By Louise Gowans December 27 2021, 6.00am Updated: December 27 2021, 3.03pm Four years ago Olivia Rowlands and her husband Sam were given the devastating news that she would never be able to carry a baby. Pictured are Olivia and Sam, with their 'miracle' daughter Monica, thanks to a surrogate. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up It’s been a strange year. From hopeful beginnings to a horribly familiar end 2021 has certainly had its ups and downs. The global pandemic has again cast a shadow over another 12 months but across Tayside and Fife there has still been fantastic local stories to tell, moments of joy and sadly others of grief. Our photographers have been there through it all capturing the moments that matter to you, our readers, most. Here is a reminder of the journey we have been through together in 2021. The heart-breaking discovery of Tayport’s Unknown Bairn was marked in a poignant ceremony 50 years on. Tayport postman Ian Robertson found the body of a young boy washed up on the beach on May 23, 1971 but half a century on his identity has still not been established. Iain’s great-grandchild Ashley Fettes (3) lays a flower at the bairn’s grave. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media. The Isle of May puffin population. The puffin population at the height of the breeding season measures roughly 92,000 breeding pairs. Towards the end of the season, juveniles and immature puffins will hang around the island before heading off to sea until April next year, when they will return to the island. Picture: Steve Brown/DCT Media. Louise Humpington and her family talk about how they have made positive changes to their lifestyle to help the environment. Louise used to work for Oxfam and runs Grain and Sustain – a small chain of waste free shops. Her children have been learning about how to reduce packaging waste and they have made their garden wildlife friendly. Louise is pictured with her sons, Isaac (5) and Qinn (3), at their Kinghorn home. Picture: Kenny Smith/DCT Media. Menopausal Mermaids at the outdoor pool in Pittenweem. Picture shows members of the menopausal mermaids, left to right is Fiona MacGregor, Laura Hughes, Susie Guthrie, Lynne Muir, Alison Barnett (back) Julie Brooks, Sasha Wilson, Lisa Hughes and Kirsty Chater with Robert Melville at very back .Steve MacDougall / DCT Media. Bob Flambe at his new exhibition in Kathryn Rattray Galleries, Meadow Mill, Dundee. Steve Brown / DCT Media. Storm, the 10m tall puppet arrived in Dundee and Anstruther. The sea goddess was created to encourage people to celebrate the seas and care for our coastlines. Kenny Smith / DCT Media The Scottish lavender fields bloomed beautifully for another year. Ice skater Madison Fraser (12) from Kirkcaldy practices some of her moves in the Lavender Fields at Tarhill Farm near Kinross. Steve Brown / DCT Media. An action shot from the Pretty Muddy 5k at Camperdown Park, Dundee. Kim Cessford / DCT Media. Michael Corr, a mural artist, with his Michael Marra portrait in Aimer Square. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media. Scotland fans watched the England game in the Kilted Kangaroo on the Perth Road Dundee. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media. Claire Hay wanted to spruce up her garden during the Covid restrictions and despite having no gardening experience whatsoever, she managed to grow giant sunflowers – one of which is 11ft tall. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media. Notices, signs and tied ribbons formed part of the Reclaim the Street campaign following the murder of Sarah Everard in London as she walked home at night. Picture shows one of the messages that appeared in Dundee. Kim Cessford / DCT Media. Graduates in Animal Behaviour and Marine Eco System Management from St Andrews University have a laugh after the ceremony. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media. I’d hate to be that guy! Scenes from the Crieff Bonfire. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media. The Scottish Crannog Centre roundhouse near Kenmore was all but destroyed by a fire. The wooden building – created as a replica of an Iron Age water dwelling on Loch Tay – was consumed by flames late one evening in June, in what was described as a “devastating” blow to the local community. Steve Brown/DCT Media. Stacey Philp and her two-year-old daughter Esme, whose head was split open when a metal fence fell on her at Letham Glen in Leven. Kenny Smith/ DCT Media. Forensics officers examine a bedroom by torchlight, paying attention to one of the windows, after discovering the bodies of missing mum Bennyln Burke and daughter Jellica at a property in Troon Avenue, Ardler. Steve Brown / DCT Media. The Tay Whale arrived at its Dundee Waterfront resting point, between the V&A and Urban Beach. Kim Cessford/DCT Media. Four-year-old Marnie Cumine from Crail bagged 10 Munroes to raise money for a mental health charity. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media. Jordan Cosgrove and her partner Jonathon Mitchell welcomed their son Elijah Mitchell last Christmas (2020), making him one of the first Tayside babies. The family will be spending the day celebrating Christmas and will then throw a special party on boxing day for both sides of the family to celebrate. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.