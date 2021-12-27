21 pictures showcasing Courier country’s 2021

An error occurred. Please try again.

It’s been a strange year.

From hopeful beginnings to a horribly familiar end 2021 has certainly had its ups and downs.

The global pandemic has again cast a shadow over another 12 months but across Tayside and Fife there has still been fantastic local stories to tell, moments of joy and sadly others of grief.

Our photographers have been there through it all capturing the moments that matter to you, our readers, most.

Here is a reminder of the journey we have been through together in 2021.