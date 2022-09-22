Man charged over ‘hit-and-run’ outside Dundee primary school

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged after an alleged hit-and-run outside a Dundee primary school.

Police were called to the incident outside Blackness Primary on Hawkhill on Tuesday.

A car crashed into the railings but no one was injured.

Debris including the car’s bumper was left strewn across the pavement.

Man expected to appear in court

Officers have now confirmed they have made an arrest.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Following an appeal for information after a hit-and-run in Hawkhill, Dundee, officers have charged a 58-year-old man.

“The incident happened around 3.20pm on September 20 outside Blackness Primary School.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. The man is expected to appear at court at a later date.”

Inspector Greg Burns from the road policing unit said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance in the matter.”

One witness of the incident said: “I was standing on the little lane that goes down by Ryehill and I heard this almighty crash and wallop, like metal on metal.

“I looked up and I could see there was a car sitting right at the gate.”