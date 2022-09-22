Obituary: Bella Crowe launched recording career of Arbroath’s Foundry Bar Band

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Obituary: Bella Crowe launched recording career of Arbroath’s Foundry Bar Band

By Chris Ferguson
September 22 2022, 12.00pm Updated: September 22 2022, 12.31pm
Bella Crowe, formerly of the Foundry Bar, Arbroath, and Colliston Inn.
Bella Crowe, formerly of the Foundry Bar, Arbroath, and Colliston Inn.

Bella Crowe, the legendary Arbroath pub owner who was a driving force behind the famous Foundry Bar Band making their first record, has died aged 84.

She ran the bar with husband Roy from 1979 to 1983 and helped the band produce and release their first album in 1981.

The Foundry Bar had always been known as a venue for traditional music and Bella did her best to encourage the band to widen its appeal.

Recognition

In later life she received an award from the Traditional Music and Song Association of Scotland for promoting local acts.

A fiercely patriotic Scot, Bella was also a great supporter of the RNLI, a prominent member of East Angus Conservative Association and, in later life, a generous supporter of a school in Burma.

She inherited her love of Scottish music from her father Charlie, who was a bothy singer.

Her early life with mother Jean, Charlie, and her five siblings was spent at the Birns, Carmyllie.

Travel ambition

She went to Carmyllie Primary School, followed by Morgan Academy, Dundee, before starting work in solicitors offices in Forfar and Kirriemuir but always had an ambition to see the world.

At the age of 19 she went to Paris to become a nanny to the family of a Frenchman attached to the diplomatic corps where she taught English as a foreign language.

Bella later returned to Forfar for a short period before starting work in the personnel department of Crosse and Blackwell in London at the start of the Swinging 60s.

Return north

However, despite the attractions of London, she yearned for home and returned to work at the then Bruce Hotel in Carnoustie.

There she became reacquainted with Roy, who she had previously met at the Marine Ballroom in Arbroath.

They married at East Kirk, Forfar, in April, 1965, set up home in Arbroath and their daughter, Caroll, was born in February, 1967.

Roy was a master in the Merchant Navy so Bella and Caroll were allowed to join him on voyages around the world.

Farfar Run

When he retired from the sea, the couple began their business career by taking over the Foundry Bar.

Bella was a welcoming host but also a firm one who did not suffer fools gladly. She was also a skilled exponent of the Farfar Run method of expelling unruly customers.

In 1983, Bella and Roy sold the Foundry and bought Colliston Inn and developed its reputation for good hospitality, entertainment and for running outside functions.

Bella’s cooking gained a reputation for quality and she soon branched out into outside catering.

Not long after they sold the Colliston and moved into early retirement, Roy died in 1993 and Bella moved into Arbroath and cultivated lasting friendships.

She also began travelling with the world with daughter, Caroll.

School supporter

Her favourite destination was in Kalaw, Myanmar (Burma) which she considered her second home.

She fell in love with the climate, the social life and the people and spent a considerable amount of money funding a school in Kalaw.

Over many years, Bella was a street and house-to-house collector for the RNLI, and a skilled knitter.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

The Courier's Marc Deanie, Emma Crichton and David Clegg receive News Website of the Year Award.
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
1
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 22092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 21/09/2022
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans
Bella Crowe, formerly of the Foundry Bar, Arbroath, and Colliston Inn.
Giant Berryhill solar farm back on after Angus Council overruled
7
Renewable energy would be stored in batteries and released to the grid when needed. Pic: Shutterstock
Angus Council not opposed to £40 million 80 megawatt battery storage plant for Duntrune…
1
Dundee and Angus College are in the spotlight.
We put 13 questions about period dignity row to Dundee and Angus College –…
2
Jason Grant's appointment as a period dignity officer caused controversy.
Dundee and Angus College refuses to reveal how many candidates interviewed for period dignity…
0
An RAF Typhoon shown flying over Tayside and Fife from Flightradar24 data on Wednesday.
Why military jets are circling skies above Tayside and Fife
0
Forfar Community Council met in Town and County Hall. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Apathy kills off Forfar Community Council
2
Bram Stoker's Dracula will be staged at Glamis Castle.
Ghostly Glamis: Are you brave enough to face Dracula at Scotland's most haunted castle?
Walter Barnes (centre back) with sons Michael, Paul and fellow walkers at the Mount Keen summit in memory of Steve.
Arbroath 70-year-old Walter tackles inaugural Munro on first anniversary of 'inspirational' son's death

More from The Courier

To go with story by Jake Keith. GV Picture shows; Ship Inn. Broughty Ferry. Jake Keith/DCT Media Date; 01/08/2022
Outside seating at Dundee bars and restaurants under threat as Ship Inn owner criticises…
0
The Taco Bell staff on Reform Street welcomed their first customers on Thursday.
Locals queue in the rain to visit new Dundee Taco Bell restaurant
Railings that were damaged in the incident.
Man charged over 'hit-and-run' outside Dundee primary school
Matty Todd celebrates his goal versus Alloa. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline standout Matty Todd praises SPFL Trust Trophy for giving him his big chance
0
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Aberfeldy Courier Opinion Picture shows; Aberfeldy square. Aberfeldy. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
COURIER OPINION: Aberfeldy trust’s radical housing plan is vital for its community
0
United lost 9-0 against Celtic
Dundee United smash unwanted record as challenge for new boss is laid bare
1

Editor's Picks