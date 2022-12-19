Donald Cree of Dundee became a Benedictine monk in later life

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Donald Cree of Dundee, who had a long career in the RAF, industry and education, has died aged 81.

He was born in Dundee, the son of jute heckle setter David Cree and his wife Jeannie.

As a youngster he had wanted to become a priest but autism made learning at at St John’s High School far from easy but he showed a great interest in technical matters.

When he left school he earned an apprenticeship in television and radio engineering with Larg’s in Whitehall Street.

Technical qualifications

Donald worked at Larg’s between 1956 and 1959 when he left to join the RAF as an aircraftsman where he studied physics and maths at Salisbury College, Wiltshire, and gained an HNC in electronics engineering at Stow College, Glasgow, during his career.

He had many postings with the RAF, serving first in Singapore and Aden then across England and at Garelochhead on the Clyde working on ground communications.

Donald rose to become a corporal and ended his RAF career in 1979 as a ground communications radar technician.

He continued to work for the MoD and Raytheon, maintaining missile guidance and telemetry and radar systems, working in the USA and Ireland.

In 1980, his faith deepened after a visit to York and he became an oblate of the Saint Benedict Order and took great comfort in the prayers and rituals of the order.

The routines of monastic life allowed him to express what was already a strong faith and gave him the peace and security he needed.

While he followed religious disciplines and routines at home in Harlow, Essex, Donald was still working in industry with several companies including Raytheon, Timex and the London Electrical Manufacturing Company.

Youth work

He was heavily involved in the church in Harlow and took on responsibility for training and organising altar service, was a leader in The Boys’ Brigade for many years and published church websites, newsletters and rotas.

His final job was as a senior laboratory technician at St Mark’s School in Harlow.

At the age of 65, Donald returned to Dundee to the streets he was familiar with in his youth and which evoked memories of his mother.

You can read the family’s announcement here.