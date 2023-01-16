Obituary: Sheila Noble taught at Dundee’s Kirkton High School for more than 20 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Obituary: Sheila Noble taught at Dundee’s Kirkton High School for more than 20 years

By Chris Ferguson
January 16 2023, 12.15pm
Sheila and Ian Noble on their wedding day and Sheila in later life.
Sheila and Ian Noble on their wedding day and Sheila in later life.

Sheila Noble, who taught physical education to generations of pupils at Kirkton High School in Dundee, has died aged 87.

She joined the staff in the early 1970s and taught at the school until her retiral in 1992.

Both Sheila and her late husband, Ian, were well known in tennis circles and played competitively in the Midlands area.

Sheila was born in Edinburgh in January 1935, the younger daughter of garage owner John Edmonston Miller and his wife Mary Ward (Hastings).

She was educated at James Gillespie’s High School in Edinburgh and from a young age had shown an interest in tennis.

Ian and Sheila Noble in their younger years.

It was while playing at Barnton Park tennis club, close to where she lived, that Sheila, then aged 12, met her future husband.

They remained friends throughout their youth and started going out after Ian had completed National Service, during which time he represented the army at tennis.

After she left school, Sheila went on to study at Dunfermline College of Physical Education to train as a PE teacher.

The couple married in Edinburgh in March 1962 as Ian pursued his career as a contracts manager with Marley floors and ceilings.

They went on to have a family of three: Ian, Fiona and Julie (Jennifer).

After a spell teaching at The Mary Erskine School in Edinburgh, the family relocated to Glengormley, near Belfast, through Ian’s work.

Ian and Sheila Noble.

In 1970, they returned to Scotland because of Ian’s work  and set up home in Broughty Ferry.  Sheila and Ian became prominent members and players at Games Club at Forthill. Ian also coached at Alyth Tennis Club in the 1980s.

Sheila had a short spell teaching at St John’s High School before taking up a permanent post at Kirkton High School in 1973/74.

Although she had offers to move on to other schools, she loved her career at Kirkton and was happy to remain there until she retired.

Ian, who died suddenly in 1991 while playing golf, was well known as both a coach at Games Club and a competitive player.

Both Sheila and Ian played in competitions but never played together in mixed doubles.

Daughter, Fiona, said her mother played tennis until the late 1980s and also refereed in junior tournaments.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

