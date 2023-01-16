Obituary: Sheila Noble taught at Dundee’s Kirkton High School for more than 20 years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheila Noble, who taught physical education to generations of pupils at Kirkton High School in Dundee, has died aged 87.

She joined the staff in the early 1970s and taught at the school until her retiral in 1992.

Both Sheila and her late husband, Ian, were well known in tennis circles and played competitively in the Midlands area.

Sheila was born in Edinburgh in January 1935, the younger daughter of garage owner John Edmonston Miller and his wife Mary Ward (Hastings).

She was educated at James Gillespie’s High School in Edinburgh and from a young age had shown an interest in tennis.

It was while playing at Barnton Park tennis club, close to where she lived, that Sheila, then aged 12, met her future husband.

They remained friends throughout their youth and started going out after Ian had completed National Service, during which time he represented the army at tennis.

After she left school, Sheila went on to study at Dunfermline College of Physical Education to train as a PE teacher.

The couple married in Edinburgh in March 1962 as Ian pursued his career as a contracts manager with Marley floors and ceilings.

They went on to have a family of three: Ian, Fiona and Julie (Jennifer).

After a spell teaching at The Mary Erskine School in Edinburgh, the family relocated to Glengormley, near Belfast, through Ian’s work.

In 1970, they returned to Scotland because of Ian’s work and set up home in Broughty Ferry. Sheila and Ian became prominent members and players at Games Club at Forthill. Ian also coached at Alyth Tennis Club in the 1980s.

Sheila had a short spell teaching at St John’s High School before taking up a permanent post at Kirkton High School in 1973/74.

Although she had offers to move on to other schools, she loved her career at Kirkton and was happy to remain there until she retired.

Ian, who died suddenly in 1991 while playing golf, was well known as both a coach at Games Club and a competitive player.

Both Sheila and Ian played in competitions but never played together in mixed doubles.

Daughter, Fiona, said her mother played tennis until the late 1980s and also refereed in junior tournaments.

