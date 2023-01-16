REVIEW: An intimate evening of beautiful music at Circle concert

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Long before the advent of film and television, this would have been the scene in countless halls and reception rooms across the world – three talented amateur musicians performing in front of friends.

An informal soiree musicale with all the characteristics of polished professionalism. At least that was the impression I got on Saturday night in the University Chaplaincy Centre.

Short the concert might have been but there was no disguising the work Barbara Geller (violin), Matthias Feile (cello) and pianist David Mowle had put in to ensure a high-class delivery of chamber music.

Fine entertainment

As a fund-raiser for the RSNO Dundee Circle – a group whose fundraising is important to the orchestra’s well-being – the organisers could not have hoped for such a large audience.

There was an expectancy of some fine entertainment, deservedly so as the CVs of the performers smacked of great experience as either amateurs or as a past professional.

Three works were on the programme, a Haydn piano trio, Beethoven’s famous Moonlight sonata and a Beethoven sonata for piano and cello.

As David’s involvement took in all three, he was undoubtedly the main man, taking nothing away from the quality performances and contributions of his colleagues.

The opening movement of the Moonlight was perfectly measured, with a dotted quaver motif of perfect clarity.

I liked the way the movements were almost a segue, as the momentum was built up towards the blistering Presto.

He had a more passive role in the Haydn but his partnership with Matthias in the other Beethoven work was one of equal parity, as it should be as neither piano nor cello is allowed precedence.

Intimate and beautiful

Matthias mentioned that music is all about communication with the audience and this manifested itself from the off, with all three players in the Haydn proving that chamber music is one of the most intimate and satisfying ways to do this.

Beautiful tone from the strings, a delicate touch on the keyboard, perfect balance, excellent interpretation and technical excellence were key to the success of the evening.

One important thing about this concert – you don’t have to rely on professional ensembles to deliver the goods.

It’s good to know there’s a deep vein of excellence in the world of amateur and semi-professional music. Saturday night was a prime example.