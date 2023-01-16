REVIEW: An intimate evening of beautiful music at Circle concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: An intimate evening of beautiful music at Circle concert

By Garry Fraser
January 16 2023, 12.44pm
And intimate evening with RSNO Circle concert soloists Barbara Geller (violin), Matthias Feile (cello) and pianist David Mowle.
And intimate evening with RSNO Circle concert soloists Barbara Geller (violin), Matthias Feile (cello) and pianist David Mowle.

Long before the advent of film and television, this would have been the scene in countless halls and reception rooms across the world – three talented amateur musicians performing in front of friends.

An informal soiree musicale with all the characteristics of polished professionalism. At least that was the impression I got on Saturday night in the University Chaplaincy Centre.

Short the concert might have been but there was no disguising the work Barbara Geller (violin), Matthias Feile (cello) and pianist David Mowle had put in to ensure a high-class delivery of chamber music.

Fine entertainment

As a fund-raiser for the RSNO Dundee Circle – a group whose fundraising is important to the orchestra’s well-being – the organisers could not have hoped for such a large audience.

There was an expectancy of some fine entertainment, deservedly so as the CVs of the performers smacked of great experience as either amateurs or as a past professional.

Three works were on the programme, a Haydn piano trio, Beethoven’s famous Moonlight sonata and a Beethoven sonata for piano and cello.

As David’s involvement took in all three, he was undoubtedly the main man, taking nothing away from the quality performances and contributions of his colleagues.

Fine Form: Circle soloists pianist David Mowle, Barbara Geller (violin) and  Matthias Feile (cello).

The opening movement of the Moonlight was perfectly measured, with a dotted quaver motif of perfect clarity.

I liked the way the movements were almost a segue, as the momentum was built up towards the blistering Presto.

He had a more passive role in the Haydn but his partnership with Matthias in the other Beethoven work was one of equal parity, as it should be as neither piano nor cello is allowed precedence.

Intimate and beautiful

Matthias mentioned that music is all about communication with the audience and this manifested itself from the off, with all three players in the Haydn proving that chamber music is one of the most intimate and satisfying ways to do this.

Beautiful tone from the strings, a delicate touch on the keyboard, perfect balance, excellent interpretation and technical excellence were key to the success of the evening.

One important thing about this concert – you don’t have to rely on professional ensembles to deliver the goods.

It’s good to know there’s a deep vein of excellence in the world of amateur and semi-professional music. Saturday night was a prime example.

