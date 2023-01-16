ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why Art Night Festival in Dundee can help take city to next level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why Art Night Festival in Dundee can help take city to next level

By Andrew Batchelor
January 16 2023, 12.59pm Updated: January 16 2023, 12.59pm
The site for the Eden Project in Dundee, which, like Art Night Festival, could help the city compete to be the home for future events and venues.
The site for the Eden Project in Dundee, which, like Art Night Festival, could help the city compete to be the home for future events and venues.

When I heard last week that Art Night Festival was coming to Dundee this summer, I was delighted.

I have been talking about festivals over the past couple of weeks and now we have another one coming to the city, I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to write about it.

Dundee is the first city outside London to host Art Night Festival, an international celebration of the arts that started in 2016.

It is brilliant to see another organisation set up in the city.

I am looking forward to the live events, installations and performances that are coming and I hope it will provoke creativity and inspiration for Dundonians like myself who are excited about it coming to the city on June 24.

Playing host is great for Dundee

What I hope that we see from the festival is installations and events that take place all around the city, not just at the waterfront.

That is something which would perfectly build on Art Night Festival’s message to bring art to a wider audience.

We’ve seen with projects in the city, such as Open/Close Dundee show, that installations and events outwith the city centre do work.

I hope the Art Night Festival will do this too because there are areas across the whole of Dundee which could benefit from the festival.

With Dundee reinventing itself for the future, it is starting to get noticed as a city that means business…”

When posting about the news for the first time on Dundee Culture, the reaction was incredible, and it generated a lot of comments which were full of excitement and joy.

Dundee hosting events is always something I love seeing because it brings a social and economic boost for the city, and it generates future interest for organisations who might want Dundee to be the location of their next event.

With a renowned event like Art Night Festival coming along, who knows what could be around the corner for the city?

When you think of Scottish events and where they are held, you think of Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Aberdeen and, often, Dundee doesn’t get mentioned – but I believe that is about to change.

Having Art Night Festival in Dundee helps city build for future

With Dundee reinventing itself for the future, it is starting to get noticed as a city that means business, and with Art Night Festival becoming the latest addition to events that are choosing to make Dundee their host city, I definitely think this is just the start.

FutureScot recently featured Dundee in an article where they stated that the prospect of the Eden Project and the new Esports arena coming to the city would trigger a huge renaissance.

An artist’s impression of the esports arena that will be built in Dundee. Image: ADP Architecture.

Having venues like them which are capable of hosting major events, will be a game-changer.

I believe that when this happens, Dundee will not only be even more effective in competing on a national level to attract events of all shapes and sizes, but it will competing be on an international level as well.

It all starts with the Art Night Festival.

And I hope Dundonians will get involved when it comes to Dundee, because it is something different and I very much can’t wait to see what it brings.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Opinion

The site for the Eden Project in Dundee, which, like Art Night Festival, could help the city compete to be the home for future events and venues.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why Waid Academy must not treat classroom assault as an outlier event
4
The site for the Eden Project in Dundee, which, like Art Night Festival, could help the city compete to be the home for future events and venues.
STEVE FINAN: Fans' memories will be best part of new book on Dundee United's…
The site for the Eden Project in Dundee, which, like Art Night Festival, could help the city compete to be the home for future events and venues.
DUNCAN HOTHERSALL: Moral panic demonising trans people as danger to women resembles Section 28…
The site for the Eden Project in Dundee, which, like Art Night Festival, could help the city compete to be the home for future events and venues.
MARTEL MAXWELL: ‘Dear Martel, the problem with your Dry January column…’
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his Secreatary of State for Scotland Alister Jack over his shoulder
KEVIN PRINGLE: UK government has made a political mistake blocking gender reform bill
The site for the Eden Project in Dundee, which, like Art Night Festival, could help the city compete to be the home for future events and venues.
JIM SPENCE: Scottish independence is a busted flush – and Nicola Sturgeon may finally…
8
Nicola Sturgeon before the launch of her governments Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan. Image: PA
ANDREW LIDDLE: Why the SNP government has to be in the business of listening
3
The site for the Eden Project in Dundee, which, like Art Night Festival, could help the city compete to be the home for future events and venues.
GORDON BROWN: Kirkcaldy lecture will get to heart of health and poverty scandal
The site for the Eden Project in Dundee, which, like Art Night Festival, could help the city compete to be the home for future events and venues.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Can fury ever be cathartic after partner causes you emotional hurt?
Two Playmobil figures, one of them a man handing over toy money to the other, a dentist.
REBECCA BAIRD: I'm tired of living in fear of toothache - Dundee dental crisis…

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
The site for the Eden Project in Dundee, which, like Art Night Festival, could help the city compete to be the home for future events and venues.
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
The site for the Eden Project in Dundee, which, like Art Night Festival, could help the city compete to be the home for future events and venues.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
The site for the Eden Project in Dundee, which, like Art Night Festival, could help the city compete to be the home for future events and venues.
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
The site for the Eden Project in Dundee, which, like Art Night Festival, could help the city compete to be the home for future events and venues.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
The site for the Eden Project in Dundee, which, like Art Night Festival, could help the city compete to be the home for future events and venues.
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
The site for the Eden Project in Dundee, which, like Art Night Festival, could help the city compete to be the home for future events and venues.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
The site for the Eden Project in Dundee, which, like Art Night Festival, could help the city compete to be the home for future events and venues.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

The site for the Eden Project in Dundee, which, like Art Night Festival, could help the city compete to be the home for future events and venues.
Waid Academy head teacher writes to parents to address concerns after violent incidents
The site for the Eden Project in Dundee, which, like Art Night Festival, could help the city compete to be the home for future events and venues.
Dundee City councillors explain why National Care Service plans should be paused or scrapped
Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
The site for the Eden Project in Dundee, which, like Art Night Festival, could help the city compete to be the home for future events and venues.
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
The site for the Eden Project in Dundee, which, like Art Night Festival, could help the city compete to be the home for future events and venues.
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
The site for the Eden Project in Dundee, which, like Art Night Festival, could help the city compete to be the home for future events and venues.
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
The site for the Eden Project in Dundee, which, like Art Night Festival, could help the city compete to be the home for future events and venues.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented