ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why Art Night Festival in Dundee can help take city to next level

When I heard last week that Art Night Festival was coming to Dundee this summer, I was delighted.

I have been talking about festivals over the past couple of weeks and now we have another one coming to the city, I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to write about it.

Dundee is the first city outside London to host Art Night Festival, an international celebration of the arts that started in 2016.

It is brilliant to see another organisation set up in the city.

I am looking forward to the live events, installations and performances that are coming and I hope it will provoke creativity and inspiration for Dundonians like myself who are excited about it coming to the city on June 24.

Playing host is great for Dundee

What I hope that we see from the festival is installations and events that take place all around the city, not just at the waterfront.

That is something which would perfectly build on Art Night Festival’s message to bring art to a wider audience.

We’ve seen with projects in the city, such as Open/Close Dundee show, that installations and events outwith the city centre do work.

I hope the Art Night Festival will do this too because there are areas across the whole of Dundee which could benefit from the festival.

With Dundee reinventing itself for the future, it is starting to get noticed as a city that means business…”

When posting about the news for the first time on Dundee Culture, the reaction was incredible, and it generated a lot of comments which were full of excitement and joy.

Dundee hosting events is always something I love seeing because it brings a social and economic boost for the city, and it generates future interest for organisations who might want Dundee to be the location of their next event.

With a renowned event like Art Night Festival coming along, who knows what could be around the corner for the city?

When you think of Scottish events and where they are held, you think of Glasgow, Edinburgh, and Aberdeen and, often, Dundee doesn’t get mentioned – but I believe that is about to change.

Having Art Night Festival in Dundee helps city build for future

With Dundee reinventing itself for the future, it is starting to get noticed as a city that means business, and with Art Night Festival becoming the latest addition to events that are choosing to make Dundee their host city, I definitely think this is just the start.

FutureScot recently featured Dundee in an article where they stated that the prospect of the Eden Project and the new Esports arena coming to the city would trigger a huge renaissance.

Having venues like them which are capable of hosting major events, will be a game-changer.

I believe that when this happens, Dundee will not only be even more effective in competing on a national level to attract events of all shapes and sizes, but it will competing be on an international level as well.

It all starts with the Art Night Festival.

And I hope Dundonians will get involved when it comes to Dundee, because it is something different and I very much can’t wait to see what it brings.