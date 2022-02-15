Dundee esports arena: New opening date will be ‘worth the wait’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee esports arena: New opening date will be ‘worth the wait’

By Rob McLaren
February 15 2022, 7.08am Updated: February 15 2022, 9.01am
Inside Dundee esports arena.
Inside Dundee esports arena.

The opening date for Dundee esports arena will be later than planned but “worth the wait”, according to the man spearheading the project.

That’s the message from Luc Delany, chief operating officer of Northern Lights Arena Europe (NLAE), the company behind the plans for the venue.

Subject to planning permission, the multi-purpose arena at Dundee Waterfront will have between 3,500 and 4,000 seats.

It will be able to host live music concerts, comedians and conferences as well as esports events.

The estimated cost of the build is between £40 million and £60m.

It was initially hoped the arena would open in 2024. But NLAE now believes it needs three years to complete the complicated project.

New date for Dundee esports arena

Mr Delany, who will speak at a Courier event next month, said the finished result will be nothing short of “phenomenal”.

He said: “We were hoping to be open in 2024 but that is going to slip to 2025.

“It’s simply because what we are doing is quite new and complicated. This is not just a box with some seats.

“We are creating a venue that is designed to have the very best streaming infrastructure.

The date for Dundee esports arena is now 2025.

“We are working with global technology partners to make this happen.”

The venue will have digital connectivity at its heart with the ability to live stream – broadcast content in real time over the internet – every event.

Not only is this crucial for competitive gaming events, it is also fundamental to livestreaming music concerts – an increasingly lucrative revenue stream for artists.

Venue could attract global stars

By creating world class streaming facilities, there is a potential for global music stars to include Dundee as part of their tours as the place for virtual shows.

“We are speaking with the major ticketing companies and promotors,” Mr Delany said.

“Major artists like Ariana Grande, Adele or Billie Eilish normally perform to tens of thousands of people.

“But sometimes the live experience in these big venues isn’t that great and don’t make for great broadcasting or streaming either. You need something more intimate.

“We are hoping major artists will add Dundee to their tour for the livestream capabilities.”

Could Dundee be a date on a future Adele tour thanks to the esports arena?

Mr Delany will speak at a free virtual Courier Business Briefing on March 2.

Running from 8am, it has the title of Dundee: City of Transformation and is held in association with Johnston Carmichael and supported by University of Dundee.

Next steps for Dundee esports arena

The next steps for the esports arena project is publishing an impact assessment of the economic benefits to the city.

Talks are on-going with the Scottish Government, UK Government and Dundee City Council about the “financial structure” of the project.

The first stage of the planning process could begin in a matter of months.

Abertay University intends to develop a new range of degree courses related to the esports job market.

Students will gain access to bespoke facilities within the arena complex.

Mr Delany said: “We want to come to Dundee because of the city’s history of gaming and the digital sector is already there.

“The Waterfront site is phenomenal.

“The venue will create millions of hours of content viewed by people around the world and so Dundee will get more of a profile.

Luc Delany, chief operating officer of Northern Lights Arena Europe, who are behind Dundee esports arena.

“Having the facility in the centre of Dundee we hope will be a catalyst for innovation.

“As the attractiveness of Dundee increases for gaming talent then businesses will want to go where the talent is. It’s going to be fantastic.”

To register for the Courier Business Briefing, go to thecourierbriefings.co.uk

