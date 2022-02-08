Dundee: City of Transformation – sign up for Courier event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Courier Business Briefing next month will hear from some of the major Dundee projects and how local companies can benefit.

As we enter a new year we look ahead to some of the most exciting projects in Dundee that will have an impact across the region.

Dundee: City of Transformation, held in association with Johnston Carmichael and supported by University of Dundee, will be a free virtual event on March 2.

It will feature a presentation from Luc Delany from Northern Lights Arena Europe who is looking to establish an esports arena at Dundee Waterfront.

Meanwhile University of Dundee, will highlight the millions of pounds it is investing in creating a life sciences innovation hub.

Dundee transformation

Accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael’s head of Dundee Jenn Stewart will be among the panellists who will take part in a question and answer session.

She said: “Dundee is a city that is transforming, and fast. As local businesses we all need to get involved and support this period of exciting innovation.

“There are some fantastic new projects that are taking place in the city, such as the Eden Project, the esports arena and the development of the new Life Sciences Innovation Hub.

“As a business community we need to support this transformation to ensure that the city grows and succeeds.”

Major projects boost whole city

Ms Stewart said some of the major developments in Dundee would benefit the whole city.

She hopes the briefing will help local companies to benefit from the multi-million-pound investments being made.

She said the new attractions would play a part in attracting and retaining talent to Dundee.

The Dundee head added: “Johnston Carmichael are excited to be part of the local community and supporting the transformation of the city.

“Since opening our office in Dundee in 2019, we have put down strong roots and developed close relationships with our clients, the local universities and the business community.

“Having personally worked in the city for 20 years, the city has transformed and the phrase City of Discovery has never been truer.

“We need to work together as a business community especially as we are coming through a pandemic.”

The briefing will run from 8-9am and people can register for free at thecourierbriefings.co.uk