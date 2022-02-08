Dundee: City of Transformation – sign up for Courier event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee: City of Transformation – sign up for Courier event

By Rob McLaren
February 8 2022, 7.11am Updated: February 8 2022, 9.03am
New design images for Dundee esports arena.
A Courier Business Briefing next month will hear from some of the major Dundee projects and how local companies can benefit.

As we enter a new year we look ahead to some of the most exciting projects in Dundee that will have an impact across the region.

Dundee: City of Transformation, held in association with Johnston Carmichael and supported by University of Dundee, will be a free virtual event on March 2.

It will feature a presentation from Luc Delany from Northern Lights Arena Europe who is looking to establish an esports arena at Dundee Waterfront.

Meanwhile University of Dundee, will highlight the millions of pounds it is investing in creating a life sciences innovation hub.

Dundee transformation

Accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael’s head of Dundee Jenn Stewart will be among the panellists who will take part in a question and answer session.

She said: “Dundee is a city that is transforming, and fast. As local businesses we all need to get involved and support this period of exciting innovation.

Jenn Stewart, Dundee office head and director of Johnston Carmichael.

“There are some fantastic new projects that are taking place in the city, such as the Eden Project, the esports arena and the development of the new Life Sciences Innovation Hub.

“As a business community we need to support this transformation to ensure that the city grows and succeeds.”

Major projects boost whole city

Ms Stewart said some of the major developments in Dundee would benefit the whole city.

She hopes the briefing will help local companies to benefit from the multi-million-pound investments being made.

She said the new attractions would play a part in attracting and retaining talent to Dundee.

The Dundee head added: “Johnston Carmichael are excited to be part of the local community and  supporting the transformation of the city.

“Since opening our office in Dundee in 2019, we have put down strong roots and developed close relationships with our clients, the local universities and the business community.

“Having personally worked in the city for 20 years, the city has transformed and the phrase City of Discovery has never been truer.

“We need to work together as a business community especially as we are coming through a pandemic.”

The briefing will run from 8-9am and people can register for free at thecourierbriefings.co.uk

