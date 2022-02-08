New city centre defibrillator to accompany Perth Street Pastors during patrols

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New city centre defibrillator to accompany Perth Street Pastors during patrols

By Anita Diouri
February 8 2022, 7.15am Updated: February 8 2022, 7.55am
Perth Street Pastors
Gordon Loudon, Hilary Mackenzie, Janice Webster, Sandy Gunn, Dr Ian Morrison and Ian Roy with the defibrillator. Picture: Steve Brown.

A life-saving defibrillator has been donated to the Perth Street Pastors to carry as they patrol the city centre.

The mobile equipment will be on hand to help anyone who may need emergency CPR.

The Street Pastors received the defibrillator from St. John Perth and Kinross as part of efforts to roll them out across the area.

Perth Street Pastors
Gordon Loudon, Hilary Mackenzie, Janice Webster, Sandy Gunn, Dr Ian Morrison and Ian Roy. Picture: Steve Brown.

They go out on the streets of Perth city centre on Fridays and Saturdays to offer support to anyone who may need it.

And the defibrillator comes as they are appealing for more locals to get involved in their work.

Continuing to support Perth locals

The Perth Street Pastors have contacted community wardens, police and pub owners to inform them of their new defibrillator.

This means local businesses and organisations can contact them should the need for urgent medical help arise.

And the pastors say the new equipment will allow them to further support the people of Perth.

We can help and possibly save a life.”

Gordon Loudon, Perth Street Pastors

Chairman of Perth Street Pastors Gordon Loudon said: “Street Pastors are on the streets to listen help and care for anyone in any need.

“As we are in mobile contact with other agencies they can contact us and through the kind donation of this defibrillator we can help and possibly save a life.”

Vice-Chair of Street Pastors Scotland Rev. Sandy Gunn added: “As Street Pastors in some 20 areas of Scotland seek to listen, help and care, people have many and varied needs.

“The very kind provision of this defibrillator will facilitate helping in one of the more obvious needs, which can happen to anyone at any time anywhere.”

Who are the Street Pastors and how do I get involved?

Perth Street Pastors are out on the streets of the city centre on Fridays and Saturday in three shifts: 2pm until 5pm, 5pm until 8pm and 8pm until 11pm.

They provide a listening ear to anyone who wishes to talk about any challenges they are facing.

They already carry bottles of water, blankets and first aid materials and signpost people to other organisations who can support them long term.

Perth Street Pastors
Gordon Loudon, Hilary Mackenzie, Janice Webster, Sandy Gunn, Dr Ian Morrison and Ian Roy. Picture: Steve Brown.

And now they are appealing for more people to get involved.

Volunteers must be over 18 and have been connected to a Church Fellowship for at least twelve months.

Anyone who wishes to get involved can contact Gordon on perth@streetpastors.org.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]