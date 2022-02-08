New city centre defibrillator to accompany Perth Street Pastors during patrols

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A life-saving defibrillator has been donated to the Perth Street Pastors to carry as they patrol the city centre.

The mobile equipment will be on hand to help anyone who may need emergency CPR.

The Street Pastors received the defibrillator from St. John Perth and Kinross as part of efforts to roll them out across the area.

They go out on the streets of Perth city centre on Fridays and Saturdays to offer support to anyone who may need it.

And the defibrillator comes as they are appealing for more locals to get involved in their work.

Continuing to support Perth locals

The Perth Street Pastors have contacted community wardens, police and pub owners to inform them of their new defibrillator.

This means local businesses and organisations can contact them should the need for urgent medical help arise.

And the pastors say the new equipment will allow them to further support the people of Perth.

We can help and possibly save a life.” Gordon Loudon, Perth Street Pastors

Chairman of Perth Street Pastors Gordon Loudon said: “Street Pastors are on the streets to listen help and care for anyone in any need.

“As we are in mobile contact with other agencies they can contact us and through the kind donation of this defibrillator we can help and possibly save a life.”

Vice-Chair of Street Pastors Scotland Rev. Sandy Gunn added: “As Street Pastors in some 20 areas of Scotland seek to listen, help and care, people have many and varied needs.

“The very kind provision of this defibrillator will facilitate helping in one of the more obvious needs, which can happen to anyone at any time anywhere.”

Who are the Street Pastors and how do I get involved?

Perth Street Pastors are out on the streets of the city centre on Fridays and Saturday in three shifts: 2pm until 5pm, 5pm until 8pm and 8pm until 11pm.

They provide a listening ear to anyone who wishes to talk about any challenges they are facing.

They already carry bottles of water, blankets and first aid materials and signpost people to other organisations who can support them long term.

And now they are appealing for more people to get involved.

Volunteers must be over 18 and have been connected to a Church Fellowship for at least twelve months.

Anyone who wishes to get involved can contact Gordon on perth@streetpastors.org.uk