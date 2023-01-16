Council announces review into how it tackles mould and damp in Dundee homes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Council chiefs in Dundee have announced a review into how they tackle mould and damp in city homes.

The local authority is facing criticism for its response to issues reported by tenants.

It comes as new figures have revealed how, in the last five years, the council has carried out treatments for mould and damp in just 41% of cases where a complaint has led to an inspection of a property.

Data obtained by the Scottish Conservatives shows in 2021/22 alone, 201 cases of damp or mould were treated despite 552 inspections of mouldy or damp homes being carried out.

The local authority says the figures do not show the full extent of the work being carried out to improve conditions in homes in the city.

In November, the death of a toddler from mould exposure in Rochdale sparked calls for action to improve housing conditions in Dundee.

John Alexander, leader of the council, also issued advice to residents after revealing he had experienced mould problems in his own home.

Maurice Golden, MSP for North East Scotland with the Scottish Conservatives, said: “Anyone who’s had to live with mould or damp in a home knows just how miserable it can be.

“In some cases it can present real health problems too, especially for young families.

“When these cases are uncovered in council accommodation, they must be dealt with immediately.

“It’s worrying to see these figures which suggest only around half of these cases get resolved.

“Even with tight budgets, the local authority should make addressing these matters a priority.”

Weather and cost of living crisis create ‘perfect storm’

The data shows Dundee City Council has spent more than £185,000 on treatments for damp and mould following the inspections.

But Councillor Heather Anderson, convener of the council’s neighbourhood services – which oversees housing – says more than £36 million has been invested in improving energy efficiency in city homes in the last five years, in an attempt to prevent damp and mould problems.

She said: “We really are in the midst of a perfect storm with the cost of living crisis, energy costs and the recent weather.

“All of us have been worried about heating our homes and the council website gives full details on all the ways in which the council can support people during this time.

“If you are concerned about dampness or mould, please don’t hesitate to contact us and we will respond. We are taking this very seriously and doing all we can.”

A spokesperson for the council said: “If a tenant reports mould or damp-related repairs, our repairs team inspect the property to determine if it is a related issue.

“Across the many inspections we carry out throughout the year, some will be carried out on a reactive basis and others will be carried out as planned works.

Mould and damp also addressed through planned maintenance

“The figures obtained exclusively show data from our internal repairs system which only highlights part of the work our housing service provides.

“Some inspections will require follow-up planned maintenance work which isn’t recorded in this repairs system, and are carried out in our tenants’ homes where necessary.

“Dundee City Council is carrying out a review of its processes in terms of how it tackles dampness, mould and condensation works.”

The scope and timescales for the review have not been confirmed.