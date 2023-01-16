Council announces review into how it tackles mould and damp in Dundee homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Council announces review into how it tackles mould and damp in Dundee homes

By Amie Flett
January 16 2023, 1.22pm Updated: January 16 2023, 7.13pm
Damp in a council house in Douglas, Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Damp in a council house in Douglas, Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Council chiefs in Dundee have announced a review into how they tackle mould and damp in city homes.

The local authority is facing criticism for its response to issues reported by tenants.

It comes as new figures have revealed how, in the last five years, the council has carried out treatments for mould and damp in just 41% of cases where a complaint has led to an inspection of a property.

Data obtained by the Scottish Conservatives shows in 2021/22 alone, 201 cases of damp or mould were treated despite 552 inspections of mouldy or damp homes being carried out.

The local authority says the figures do not show the full extent of the work being carried out to improve conditions in homes in the city.

In November, the death of a toddler from mould exposure in Rochdale sparked calls for action to improve housing conditions in Dundee.

John Alexander, leader of the council, also issued advice to residents after revealing he had experienced mould problems in his own home.

Maurice Golden, MSP for North East Scotland with the Scottish Conservatives, said: “Anyone who’s had to live with mould or damp in a home knows just how miserable it can be.

North East MSP, Maurice Golden. Image: Richard Gardner/Shutterstock.

“In some cases it can present real health problems too, especially for young families.

“When these cases are uncovered in council accommodation, they must be dealt with immediately.

“It’s worrying to see these figures which suggest only around half of these cases get resolved.

“Even with tight budgets, the local authority should make addressing these matters a priority.”

Weather and cost of living crisis create ‘perfect storm’

The data shows Dundee City Council has spent more than £185,000 on treatments for damp and mould following the inspections.

But Councillor Heather Anderson, convener of the council’s neighbourhood services – which oversees housing – says more than £36 million has been invested in improving energy efficiency in city homes in the last five years, in an attempt to prevent damp and mould problems.

She said: “We really are in the midst of a perfect storm with the cost of living crisis, energy costs and the recent weather.

“All of us have been worried about heating our homes and the council website gives full details on all the ways in which the council can support people during this time.

Councillor Heather Anderson. Image: Mark Thomas

“If you are concerned about dampness or mould, please don’t hesitate to contact us and we will respond.  We are taking this very seriously and doing all we can.”

A spokesperson for the council said: “If a tenant reports mould or damp-related repairs, our repairs team inspect the property to determine if it is a related issue.

“Across the many inspections we carry out throughout the year, some will be carried out on a reactive basis and others will be carried out as planned works.

Mould and damp also addressed through planned maintenance

“The figures obtained exclusively show data from our internal repairs system which only highlights part of the work our housing service provides.

“Some inspections will require follow-up planned maintenance work which isn’t recorded in this repairs system, and are carried out in our tenants’ homes where necessary.

“Dundee City Council is carrying out a review of its processes in terms of how it tackles dampness, mould and condensation works.”

The scope and timescales for the review have not been confirmed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

The SNP want to launch a National Care Service by 2026. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee City councillors explain why National Care Service plans should be paused or scrapped
Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Dundee Record Fair has closed after more than 40 years. Picture shows; George Roberston, organiser of Dundee Record Fair. Edinburgh. Supplied by George Robertson Date; 19/01/2023
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
Asda has ramped up security at the Kirkton store following a spate of anti-social behaviour. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Asda Kirkton staff 'losing confidence in police' as disorder and abuse from kids continues
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

To go with story by Deborah Clarke. Waid Academy headteacher writes to parents after violent incidents at the school. Picture shows; Scott Duncan, headteacher, Waid Academy. Waid Academy. Supplied by Linkedin/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Waid Academy head teacher writes to parents to address concerns after violent incidents
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
Kwame Thomas warming up for Sutton United. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side
The A90 near Inchture.
Disruption on A90 as work near Inchture causes road closures
Stuart Erskine has been traced safe and well after he went missing on Wednesday evening and concern grew for his welfare. Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Missing Kirkcaldy man found safe and well after growing concern
The High Court in Edinburgh
Fife knifeman who slashed foot-long wound in victim is jailed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented