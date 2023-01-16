Perth’s Chinese New Year parade returns after two-year absence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perth residents have been invited to paint the town red and celebrate the Chinese New Year this weekend.

Following a two-year absence, the event returns on Sunday to allow visitors to welcome in the ‘year of the rabbit’.

Organisers were forced to scale down celebrations because of the pandemic.

A Chinese New Year parade will kick off proceedings with Chinese lion s, the Rhythm Wave Band and other entertainers set to wow the crowds.

Provost Xander McDade and the Perth Chinese Association will also take part in the procession.

The parade will set off from the council’s High Street offices at 1.45pm, making its way to Kinnoull Street and then on to Mill Street for the official celebrations.

There will be a variety of Chinese and other entertainment on offer for the rest of afternoon.

From 2pm, the Chinese lion will take part in a dance with traditional Chinese singing also taking place.

Rhythm Wave and Taiko drummers will keep the crowd’s feet tapping.

There will also be craft stalls, puppet theatre, funfair rides and circus skills with Adventure Circus.

Excited for the return of colourful event

Councillor Peter Barrett, equalities lead with Perth and Kinross Council, said: “I’m excited to see the return of this fantastic event which always brings colour to the centre of Perth in January.

“I can’t wait for the Chinese New Year, the year of the rabbit, celebrations which our whole community can enjoy.”

Andy Chan, chairman of Perth Chinese Association and Perth City South councillor, said: “Celebrating the Chinese New Year is an important part of our culture and I’m proud this event is back in Perth to showcase our fantastic community.

“I hope lots of people come along to enjoy the afternoon.”