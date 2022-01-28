Chinese New Year: Scaled down commemorations go ahead in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scaled down Chinese New Year celebrations are going ahead in Perth as the Fair City ushers in the Year of the Tiger.

Provost Dennis Melloy joined members of the Chinese community at Chan’s takeaway in the Fair City on Thursday afternoon for the launch of the annual festival.

The pandemic has led to a more low-key celebration than in previous years.

However, as part of the event, Perth Bridge and St Paul’s Church are being lit up in yellow and red.

The new year moves from the Year of the Ox and into the Year of the Tiger, which symbolises strength, exorcising evils, and braveness.

And organisers say this is “hopeful news as we will come out of this pandemic together a stronger and more cohesive community”.

Also known as the Spring Festival, Chinese New Year is marked by the lunisolar Chinese calendar, meaning the date changes each year.

In 2022, it runs from February 1 to 15.

Chinese New Year a ‘magical time’

Perth Chinese Association chairman Andy Chan says Chinese New Year celebrations have grown in Perth in recent years.

But due to concerns over the pandemic, the programme has been reduced this year.

He said: “I think that in Perth the Chinese community is part of all our lives.

“I was born here; my brothers, sisters, cousins and most other Chinese-Scots my age all consider themselves to be equal parts of both cultures.

“We really have grown up with the best of both worlds.

“As a boy growing up in Perth in a Chinese family, I remember Chinese New Year as a magical time.

“Chinese family and friends came together to celebrate at organised private events.

“Through the years, I have been delighted to see the Chinese New Year celebrations in Perth grow and grow to be an event where all the diverse communities of our area can share in the joy and appreciate the Chinese culture and celebrations.

“Unfortunately, due to Covid we are not able to celebrate in the same way.

“But there are online concerts and events organised by the Consul General of the Peoples Republic of China in Edinburgh, Mr Ma Qiang.

“However, this does give the events team and myself another year to plan an even bigger and better celebration.

“May the year of the Tiger bring you joy, health and prosperity.”