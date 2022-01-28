Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chinese New Year: Scaled down commemorations go ahead in Perth

By Anita Diouri
January 28 2022, 8.00am Updated: January 28 2022, 10.35am
Chinese New Year
The Perth Chinese community came together to commemorate Chinese New Year. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Scaled down Chinese New Year celebrations are going ahead in Perth as the Fair City ushers in the Year of the Tiger.

Provost Dennis Melloy joined members of the Chinese community at Chan’s takeaway in the Fair City on Thursday afternoon for the launch of the annual festival.

The pandemic has led to a more low-key celebration than in previous years.

However, as part of the event, Perth Bridge and St Paul’s Church are being lit up in yellow and red.

The new year moves from the Year of the Ox and into the Year of the Tiger, which symbolises strength, exorcising evils, and braveness.

And organisers say this is “hopeful news as we will come out of this pandemic together a stronger and more cohesive community”.

Chinese New Year commemoration in Perth
Chinese New Year commemoration in Perth. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

Also known as the Spring Festival, Chinese New Year is marked by the lunisolar Chinese calendar, meaning the date changes each year.

In 2022, it runs from February 1 to 15.

Chinese New Year a ‘magical time’

Perth Chinese Association chairman Andy Chan says Chinese New Year celebrations have grown in Perth in recent years.

But due to concerns over the pandemic, the programme has been reduced this year.

He said: “I think that in Perth the Chinese community is part of all our lives.

Councillor Peter Barrett, Provost Dennis Melloy and Perth Chinese Association Chairman Andy Chan.
Councillor Peter Barrett, Provost Dennis Melloy and Perth Chinese Association Chairman Andy Chan. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

“I was born here; my brothers, sisters, cousins and most other Chinese-Scots my age all consider themselves to be equal parts of both cultures.

“We really have grown up with the best of both worlds.

“As a boy growing up in Perth in a Chinese family, I remember Chinese New Year as a magical time.

“Chinese family and friends came together to celebrate at organised private events.

Andy Chan.
Andy Chan. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

“Through the years, I have been delighted to see the Chinese New Year celebrations in Perth grow and grow to be an event where all the diverse communities of our area can share in the joy and appreciate the Chinese culture and celebrations.

“Unfortunately, due to Covid we are not able to celebrate in the same way.

“But there are online concerts and events organised by the Consul General of the Peoples Republic of China in Edinburgh, Mr Ma Qiang.

Chinese New Year
Chinese New Year commemorations in Perth. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

“However, this does give the events team and myself another year to plan an even bigger and better celebration.

“May the year of the Tiger bring you joy, health and prosperity.”

