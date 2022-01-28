EVE MUIRHEAD: New Olympic kit, Burns Night in the holding camp and the first curlers leave for Beijing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This time next week the Winter Olympics will be underway.

The mixed curling team, Jen Dodds from our squad and the men’s skip Bruce Mouat, have already flown out and play their first game on Thursday, which is the day we land.

This will be the first time GB have been in the mixed so we’re hoping that both the men and the women having one of their team getting a feel for the ice conditions will be a real benefit.

Even better if they win a medal and bring the confidence that goes with that into our competition.

The holding camp lodge we’re in at Crieff Hydro is a bit quieter without them.

It’s been the perfect base these last few days.

We’ve certainly been very well looked after.

Each day we’ll get up around 6am, breakfast 6.45 then leave 7.15 for Stirling.

We’ll do two ice sessions until around 1pm then for three days there will be strength sessions and the other two, conditioning.

It’s been full-on but I’m loving every minute of it.

To be training in our shiny, new Team GB gear has turned up the excitement levels!

The best part?

That’s got to be having our own private chef.

The food has been top quality and I’m not missing cooking or washing-up one bit!

We even had our own wee Burns Night earlier in the week.

Kitting-out day on Sunday was a little different to my previous three Games but still a really enjoyable one.

In the past we’d have flown down to London, usually Adidas HQ, and try every single garment on for size.

With Covid this time around, they brought the operation to us and we travelled through to Dundee for it.

British Curling did a great job of putting together their own kitting-out which was fab.

I know other sports just got sent their cases so it was nice to still make an occasion of it.

Part of my day involved appearing on the Sunday Brunch on Channel 4, which I really enjoyed.

Hopefully it will have helped get people back in the mood for their once every four years curling fix!

There were a few sizing issues with the kit but we got there in the end.

You’re given gear that you wouldn’t have even thought about from suncream to ski wear.

If there’s something we might need, you can pretty much guarantee we’ve now got it.

I’m sure my friends and family will get some of the stuff in the kit bag when I get back from China but nobody’s having the sunglasses!

They’re my favourite item, no doubt.

I think I say that every four years!

There will obviously be loads of Covid protocols when we get out to Beijing and that will probably prevent us getting the chance to go and check out some of the other sports if there’s a window in our schedule.

But hopefully it won’t stop us getting to know the rest of the team.

Meet the Scots heading to the Winter Olympics in Beijing…@Beijing2022 — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) January 27, 2022

That’s the beauty of a Winter Olympics – there will only be 50 Brits and 19 Scots – so there’s a real tight bond.

I’ve made a few friends from the three Games I’ve been to already and I’m sure I’ll make a few new ones in Beijing.