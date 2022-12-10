Dundee council leader reveals mould in own home as locals struggle with heating bills

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee Council leader John Alexander has revealed mould has developed in his own home as he attempts to keep his heating bill under control.

Councillor Alexander provided advice to residents who might be turning the thermostat down.

Many have been left to make difficult decisions as temperatures drop and energy bills spiral.

Met Office forecasts for the weekend predict lows of -5°C overnight on Saturday and Sunday, with the mercury unlikely to rise above 3°C in the coming days.

A Thread: Like thousands of others in Dundee, I'm trying to dial down my heating.🌡️ While that might help with the energy bills, it doesn't help with condensation & mould. This is just an example from my home. Opening window vents, keeping circulation flowing, cleaning mould pic.twitter.com/GRGDOzMrpE — Councillor John Alexander (@CllrAlexander) December 10, 2022

Mr Alexander said he was trying to “dial down his heating” like thousands of others in the city.

But he warned this can cause issues with condensation and mould, sharing a picture from his own home showing mould and condensation.

The Strathmartine councillor added: “Opening window vents, keeping circulation flowing, cleaning mould with appropriate products and trying to maintain a decent average temperature all help, but these are easier said than done.

“This is especially true when people cannot afford to keep the heating on because of the ridiculous price increases.”

He highlighted the case of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died in December 2020, to show the risks mould can pose.

A coroner ruled after an inquest that Awaab died as a result of severe respiratory condition due to prolonged exposure to mould at his home in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

He added: “Mould and damp are a real concern this time of year, highlighted even more so after the tragic case of Awaab Ishak.

“There are health concerns and a heightened risk of illness.”

Dundee residents in need of advice and assistance can contact groups such as Scarf, as well as the Dundee Energy Efficiency Advice Project.