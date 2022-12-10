Dundee’s young musicians tune up for city-wide schools Christmas concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Dundee’s young musicians tune up for city-wide schools Christmas concert

By Sheanne Mulholland
December 10 2022, 11.00am
Dundee pupils will host a Christmas concert. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dundee pupils will host a Christmas concert. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Rehearsals are in full flow ahead of the city-wide Dundee schools Christmas concert.

Christmas at the Music Centre will return on Sunday for the first time since 2019, due to interruption from the pandemic.

Taking place at the new venue of Morgan Academy, the event will bring together up to 250 pupils from every mainstream secondary school in Dundee and some of the primaries.

Dundee Schools Musical Theatre (DSMT) will sing together as a choir, along with nine different musical groups all playing Christmas favourites and carols.

Some members of the rock band at rehearsal for the Dundee schools Christmas concert. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

Groups include wind ensembles, the concert band, Ceol Dun Deagh, rock bank and pipe band. Pupils involved range from P6 to S6.

Phil McGregor, education support officer for music, performing arts and culture for Dundee City Council, says there’s something for everyone.

“It’s really eclectic,” he said, “A mix of styles from pipe band to rock band and everything else in between – and it’s all Christmassy.”

The junior wind ensemble rehearsal for the Dundee schools Christmas concert. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

The city’s trad group will do a traditional version of Fairytale of New York and Dundee Schools Pipe Band will perform We Wish You a Merry Christmas and Jingle Bells.

DSMT will perform One More Sleep by Leona Lewis, amongst other things.

Phil added: “Everyone involved can’t wait, it’s such a fun event and one people really look forward to.

The junior wind ensemble rehearsal for the Dundee schools Christmas concert. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“It’s relaxed and the performers all wear Christmas jumpers and festive clothing – there’s no school uniforms.

“The hall can hold 300 and it will sell out. Tickets are not available to the public because all the kids get them, it’s for friends and family.”

The event has been running for several years, formally hosted in the Music Centre on Bell Street, which is how the concert got its name.

The junior wind ensemble rehearsal for the Dundee schools Christmas concert. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

After the centre closed, the first Christmas concert was held at Coldside Campus, on Alexander Street, but the venue was not big enough to accommodate the number of performers and guests.

Due to the pandemic, this is only the second time the event has been held since the Music Centre’s closure.

