Concern growing for missing 14-year-old Dundee teenager Blair Doig

The teenager, who has links to Dundee and Aberdeen has not been seen since Friday.

By Neil Henderson
Picture of missing teenager Blair Doig.
Missing Dundee teenager Blair Doig, 14, was last seen on Friday. Image: Police Scotland

Concern is growing for a Dundee teenager who has not been seen since Friday.

Police are trying to trace 14-year-old Blair Doig who was last seen in Dundee at around 3pm on Friday.

The teenager is said to have links with both Dundee and Aberdeen.

Blair is described as white Scottish, of slim build and has short curly brown hair.

Missing teenager has links to Dundee and Aberdeen

He was last seen wearing a black and grey Nike fleece, black Nike jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Police are now appealing to the public to help trace his whereabouts.

Anyone who may have seen Blair or has any information regarding his whereabouts are urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident 2339 of July 8.

