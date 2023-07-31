Ian Sturrock: Retired Dundee insurance executive and Panmure Golf Club member dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Sturrock: Retired Dundee insurance executive and Panmure Golf Club member dies

By Chris Ferguson
Retired Dundee insurance executive and golfer, Ian Sturrock who has died aged 84.
Retired Dundee insurance executive and golfer, Ian Sturrock.

Ian Sturrock of Dundee, a retired senior insurance executive and long-standing member of Panmure Golf Club, has died aged 84.

In a long career in insurance, Ian rose to become east of Scotland managing director of Willis, looking after the Dundee, Aberdeen and Edinburgh branches.

He was also a director of Dundee Rep, a past Rotary president and a curler.

Ian was born in Dundee in October 1938 to Guthrie, a haulier and then fruit salesman, and his wife, Anita, a nursery nurse.

He grew up with an elder sister, Sheila, who died aged 41, and a younger sister, Beryl, who survives him.

Ian was educated at Blackness Primary School, Dundee, and then Harris Academy, where he was an enthusiastic rugby player.

Military service

When he left school, he began work in the Royal Insurance office in Dundee before being called up for National Service with the RAF in Cornwall.

After he left the forces, he resumed his insurance career and later moved to insurance broking with Matthew, Wrightson and Henry, which ultimately became Willis.

As the executive in charge of a large part of Scotland, his career highlights included arranging insurance for major golf events and insuring major forestry and farming estates.

He met his future wife, Margaret, at the JM Ballroom in Dundee when they were both 19. They married in 1962 when they were 23, went on to have two daughters, Susan and Alison, and in time, three grandchildren, Rory, Kirstin and Ailsa.

Royal greeting

The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year and were delighted to receive one of the late Queen’s last telegrams of congratulation.

Ian retired reluctantly aged 60 because it was the company’s policy but went on to spend a busy and productive retirement.

He served as a tax commissioner as well as being on the board of Dundee Rep, had a term as president of Claverhouse Rotary and was a representative for Willis pensioners.

Leisure interests

Ian was also a member of Claverhouse Curling Club and golfed at Blairgowrie as well as Panmure Barry.

He played in many competitions at Barry and regularly captained the seniors’ team.

Ian, a Bonnetmaker, also enjoyed hiking, travelling, reading, following rugby and football and was a lifelong Dundee United fan.

A spokesperson for Panmure Barry Golf Club said: “Ian was a proud member of Panmure for over 48 years, after joining the club in January 1976. Ian was well respected and will be sadly missed.”

