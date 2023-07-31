Ian Sturrock: Retired Dundee insurance executive and Panmure Golf Club member dies

Ian Sturrock of Dundee, a retired senior insurance executive and long-standing member of Panmure Golf Club, has died aged 84.

In a long career in insurance, Ian rose to become east of Scotland managing director of Willis, looking after the Dundee, Aberdeen and Edinburgh branches.

He was also a director of Dundee Rep, a past Rotary president and a curler.

Ian was born in Dundee in October 1938 to Guthrie, a haulier and then fruit salesman, and his wife, Anita, a nursery nurse.

He grew up with an elder sister, Sheila, who died aged 41, and a younger sister, Beryl, who survives him.

Ian was educated at Blackness Primary School, Dundee, and then Harris Academy, where he was an enthusiastic rugby player.

Military service

When he left school, he began work in the Royal Insurance office in Dundee before being called up for National Service with the RAF in Cornwall.

After he left the forces, he resumed his insurance career and later moved to insurance broking with Matthew, Wrightson and Henry, which ultimately became Willis.

As the executive in charge of a large part of Scotland, his career highlights included arranging insurance for major golf events and insuring major forestry and farming estates.

He met his future wife, Margaret, at the JM Ballroom in Dundee when they were both 19. They married in 1962 when they were 23, went on to have two daughters, Susan and Alison, and in time, three grandchildren, Rory, Kirstin and Ailsa.

Royal greeting

The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year and were delighted to receive one of the late Queen’s last telegrams of congratulation.

Ian retired reluctantly aged 60 because it was the company’s policy but went on to spend a busy and productive retirement.

He served as a tax commissioner as well as being on the board of Dundee Rep, had a term as president of Claverhouse Rotary and was a representative for Willis pensioners.

Leisure interests

Ian was also a member of Claverhouse Curling Club and golfed at Blairgowrie as well as Panmure Barry.

He played in many competitions at Barry and regularly captained the seniors’ team.

Ian, a Bonnetmaker, also enjoyed hiking, travelling, reading, following rugby and football and was a lifelong Dundee United fan.

A spokesperson for Panmure Barry Golf Club said: “Ian was a proud member of Panmure for over 48 years, after joining the club in January 1976. Ian was well respected and will be sadly missed.”

