Sheriff Lindsay Wood: Tributes paid to Dundee graduate who devoted time to Arbroath FC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Sheriff Lindsay Wood: Tributes paid to Dundee graduate who devoted time to Arbroath FC

He was a follower of local teams, a regular at hospitality events, and gave of his time as a speaker at club events, particularly at Gayfield.

By Chris Ferguson
Lindsay Wood in front row at the Arbroath FC Hall of Fame induction in 2019 with broadcaster Tam Cowan to his left and managerial veteran Dick Campbell on his right.
Lindsay Wood in front row at the Arbroath FC Hall of Fame induction in 2019 with broadcaster Tam Cowan to his left and managerial veteran Dick Campbell on his right.

Sheriff Lindsay Wood, who has died aged 66 after a short illness, was a supporter of sport in Angus and charities across Tayside.

His later years and ties with Rangers FC mired him in controversy but he was at equally at home at Arbroath’s Gayfield as he was at Ibrox.

After all, he spent the first 26 years of his legal career working at Thorntons solicitors in the town.

Approachable and outgoing, he had a particular fondness for football, giving of his time to the then Arbroath Sporting Club, Arbroath FC and other clubs around Angus.

He lived in the community and was never reserved about getting involved in local life.

Lindsay was a follower of local teams, a regular at hospitality events, and gave of his time as a speaker at club events, particularly at Gayfield.

Studying in Dundee

He was born in Hamilton and studied law at Dundee University.

Thorntons in Arbroath took him on as a legal apprentice in 1977 and by 1999 he was managing partner.

He also began to sit as a temporary sheriff at courts in the area until he was appointed a sheriff in Glasgow in 2003 at the age of 46.

Sheriff Lindsay Wood, football pundit Murdo McLeod and television presenter Jackie Bird were speakers at a Dundee Football Club ladies dinner. From left are, Kate Hay, Jackie Bird, Sheriff Wood, Murdo McLeod, Kirsty Cameron and Maureen King.

Following his death, many tributes had been paid to the sheriff who stood down after submitting a misleading report over his granting of 22 warrants during a botched probe into the takeover of his beloved Rangers.

Fellow solicitor Aamer Anwar said he was saddened by the news.

“A no-nonsense judge, but always with a compassionate heart, who played a central role in the drugs court, that has made a huge difference, delivering justice, rehabilitation and a second chance to so many,” Mr Anwar wrote of X.

‘Sad news’

Thomas Ross KC said Lindsay’s work in the drugs court of Glasgow put countless lives back on track as a result of his intervention.

Broadcasting legend Dougie Donnelly, a friend of Lindsay’s, wrote on X: “Such sad news of Sheriff Lindsay Wood’s tragically early passing.

“A much-loved friend who will be missed at the boys lunch. Another good man gone.”

The latter part of Lindsay’s career was spent in the drugs courts which aim to break the cycle of drug abuse and offending.

Lindsay Wood, centre at Montrose Roselea’s sportsman’s dinner in 2013.

He was an enthusiastic advocate of the service and in 2019 told The Courier: “You have to realise the pressures drug addicts are under.

“Their dealers don’t want to lose them as a customer.

“They are entrenched in a lifestyle. Which is why everyone at the drug court is there to help them get better.”

He also helped Norway, France and Northern Ireland set up their own drug courts.

However, he still found time to return to Angus many times to give his backing to sport.

In 2019 he compered an event with Tam Cowan when Jimmy Bone, Derek Rylance and Bryan Mitchell were inducted into Arbroath FC’s hall of fame, and was a frequent supporter of Montrose Roselea events.

In 2022 Dundee University announced it would offer the sheriff an honorary degree. It was due to be presented last June but the university later announced it would not be proceeding with the award.

Conversation