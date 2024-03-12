Sheriff Lindsay Wood: Tributes paid to Dundee graduate who devoted time to Arbroath FC

Sheriff Lindsay Wood, who has died aged 66 after a short illness, was a supporter of sport in Angus and charities across Tayside.

His later years and ties with Rangers FC mired him in controversy but he was at equally at home at Arbroath’s Gayfield as he was at Ibrox.

After all, he spent the first 26 years of his legal career working at Thorntons solicitors in the town.

Approachable and outgoing, he had a particular fondness for football, giving of his time to the then Arbroath Sporting Club, Arbroath FC and other clubs around Angus.

He lived in the community and was never reserved about getting involved in local life.

Lindsay was a follower of local teams, a regular at hospitality events, and gave of his time as a speaker at club events, particularly at Gayfield.

Studying in Dundee

He was born in Hamilton and studied law at Dundee University.

Thorntons in Arbroath took him on as a legal apprentice in 1977 and by 1999 he was managing partner.

He also began to sit as a temporary sheriff at courts in the area until he was appointed a sheriff in Glasgow in 2003 at the age of 46.

Following his death, many tributes had been paid to the sheriff who stood down after submitting a misleading report over his granting of 22 warrants during a botched probe into the takeover of his beloved Rangers.

Fellow solicitor Aamer Anwar said he was saddened by the news.

“A no-nonsense judge, but always with a compassionate heart, who played a central role in the drugs court, that has made a huge difference, delivering justice, rehabilitation and a second chance to so many,” Mr Anwar wrote of X.

‘Sad news’

Thomas Ross KC said Lindsay’s work in the drugs court of Glasgow put countless lives back on track as a result of his intervention.

Broadcasting legend Dougie Donnelly, a friend of Lindsay’s, wrote on X: “Such sad news of Sheriff Lindsay Wood’s tragically early passing.

“A much-loved friend who will be missed at the boys lunch. Another good man gone.”

The latter part of Lindsay’s career was spent in the drugs courts which aim to break the cycle of drug abuse and offending.

He was an enthusiastic advocate of the service and in 2019 told The Courier: “You have to realise the pressures drug addicts are under.

“Their dealers don’t want to lose them as a customer.

“They are entrenched in a lifestyle. Which is why everyone at the drug court is there to help them get better.”

He also helped Norway, France and Northern Ireland set up their own drug courts.

However, he still found time to return to Angus many times to give his backing to sport.

In 2019 he compered an event with Tam Cowan when Jimmy Bone, Derek Rylance and Bryan Mitchell were inducted into Arbroath FC’s hall of fame, and was a frequent supporter of Montrose Roselea events.

In 2022 Dundee University announced it would offer the sheriff an honorary degree. It was due to be presented last June but the university later announced it would not be proceeding with the award.