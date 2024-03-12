Gleneagles residents dismayed at Airbnb approval – despite objector renting to Michael Jordan for a week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gleneagles residents dismayed at Airbnb approval – despite objector renting to Michael Jordan for a week

Residents claim the short-term let is making Balmoral Court a 'party street'.

By Kieran Webster
Entrance to Balmoral Court, Gleneagles, and Michael Jordan
Basketball superstar Michael Jordan once stayed at Balmoral Court, Gleneagles. Image: Google Street View

Residents of a Gleneagles street are unhappy at the approval of an Airbnb license – despite one previously renting to Michael Jordan for a week.

More than a dozen objections were filed for two short-term let applications on Balmoral Court – where houses sell for more than £1million.

Applications for two Airbnbs were to be discussed at a licensing committee meeting on Tuesday – however, the owners of one of the properties withdrew.

Objector leased house to Michael Jordan

The house that was considered is owned by Chelverton Investments Ltd, based in the Cayman Islands.

Despite objecting, Mr Bryden admitted to once leasing his house before licensing laws were in place.

He claims, however, that he has not leased it out since and it was before he moved to the estate.

Michael Jordan at the 2014 Ryder Cup in Gleneagles.
Michael Jordan at the 2014 Ryder Cup in Gleneagles.

Mr Bryden said: “I was approached by Micahel Jordan, the basketball player, to rent it out for a week, and at that time I had a flat near Glasgow.

“For the other properties, I don’t think so.

“This is a pure business – the owner, Mr Saville, where is he?

“The title deeds state all properties in Balmoral are for residential use only and no circumstances allow them to be for business use.”

Mr Bryden also raised issues with garden trespassing, noise and parking at the property.

Sex doll at window of Gleneagles ‘party property’

Chair of the residents association Mrs Wilson claimed she saw a blow-up sex doll during a party at the window of the property.

She said at the meeting: “The behaviour of people in the property, they’re there for a good time and that’s what everyone wants they’re entitled to that.

“It’s not what Bamoral Court was made for – it’s not a party street.

1a Balmoral Court
The property at Balmoral Court, owned by Chelverton Investments. Image: Airbnb

“It shouldn’t be up to the residents to pick up the phone to the police or contact who is looking after the property.

“A few weeks ago on entering Balmoral Court there was a hen party and at the window, a naked inflatable blow-up sex doll.

“Balmoral Court is not designed for this purpose and this is not something I want my young daughter witnessing.”

Owner has had ‘no complaints in 12 years’

Speaking on behalf of the applicant Paul Lewis claimed Chelverton Investments Ltd had never received a complaint.

He said: “We have operated successfully for 12 years and never had a complaint from the residents association and we have been in touch with them.

“We would like to engage with them and attend the AGM, we never sought to inconvenience our neighbours.

Gleneagles Hotel
The street is on the Gleneagles estate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We are happy to take steps if they are achievable and will benefit everyone concerned.

“The house is minutes from restaurants, bars, golf and leisure facilities and I’m not sure we can monitor the house for 24 hours and I’m not sure any other licensed holiday let could either.”

Airbnb license granted despite concerns

Perth and Kinross councillors granted the license with conditions on music and social gatherings.

Contact details must also be shared with all neighbours on the street

A spokesperson for the Balmoral Court Residents Association added: “Unfortunately, we’re going to have to police this and any breaches will be reported as the committee has suggested.

“I don’t think this is the end of our objection.”

