Gleneagles residents dismayed at Airbnb approval – despite objector renting to Michael Jordan for a week

Residents of a Gleneagles street are unhappy at the approval of an Airbnb license – despite one previously renting to Michael Jordan for a week.

More than a dozen objections were filed for two short-term let applications on Balmoral Court – where houses sell for more than £1million.

Applications for two Airbnbs were to be discussed at a licensing committee meeting on Tuesday – however, the owners of one of the properties withdrew.

Objector leased house to Michael Jordan

The house that was considered is owned by Chelverton Investments Ltd, based in the Cayman Islands.

Despite objecting, Mr Bryden admitted to once leasing his house before licensing laws were in place.

He claims, however, that he has not leased it out since and it was before he moved to the estate.

Mr Bryden said: “I was approached by Micahel Jordan, the basketball player, to rent it out for a week, and at that time I had a flat near Glasgow.

“For the other properties, I don’t think so.

“This is a pure business – the owner, Mr Saville, where is he?

“The title deeds state all properties in Balmoral are for residential use only and no circumstances allow them to be for business use.”

Mr Bryden also raised issues with garden trespassing, noise and parking at the property.

Sex doll at window of Gleneagles ‘party property’

Chair of the residents association Mrs Wilson claimed she saw a blow-up sex doll during a party at the window of the property.

She said at the meeting: “The behaviour of people in the property, they’re there for a good time and that’s what everyone wants they’re entitled to that.

“It’s not what Bamoral Court was made for – it’s not a party street.

“It shouldn’t be up to the residents to pick up the phone to the police or contact who is looking after the property.

“A few weeks ago on entering Balmoral Court there was a hen party and at the window, a naked inflatable blow-up sex doll.

“Balmoral Court is not designed for this purpose and this is not something I want my young daughter witnessing.”

Owner has had ‘no complaints in 12 years’

Speaking on behalf of the applicant Paul Lewis claimed Chelverton Investments Ltd had never received a complaint.

He said: “We have operated successfully for 12 years and never had a complaint from the residents association and we have been in touch with them.

“We would like to engage with them and attend the AGM, we never sought to inconvenience our neighbours.

“We are happy to take steps if they are achievable and will benefit everyone concerned.

“The house is minutes from restaurants, bars, golf and leisure facilities and I’m not sure we can monitor the house for 24 hours and I’m not sure any other licensed holiday let could either.”

Airbnb license granted despite concerns

Perth and Kinross councillors granted the license with conditions on music and social gatherings.

Contact details must also be shared with all neighbours on the street

A spokesperson for the Balmoral Court Residents Association added: “Unfortunately, we’re going to have to police this and any breaches will be reported as the committee has suggested.

“I don’t think this is the end of our objection.”