Residents of exclusive Gleneagles cul de sac trying to shut down two Airbnbs

Residents of a luxury Gleneagles cul de sac are attempting to have two Airbnbs shut down.

More than a dozen objections have been submitted for two license applications on Balmoral Court – where houses typically sell for more than £1million.

The Airbnbs are owned separately and can each house up to 10 guests at any one time.

Both have received eight objection letters and the applications will be discussed at a licensing committee meeting on Tuesday.

Concerns raised over Gleneagles Airbnbs

The first application is from Chelverton Investments Ltd, based in the Cayman Islands.

The second application is from Aileen and Derek Taylor.

Reasons for the objections include:

Security reasons – with guests allegedly wandering onto other gardens.

Parking issues

Excessive noise from social gatherings

Claims that the title deeds state houses should be used for residents only

The properties do not complement the amenities of the estate.

One objector said: “The neighbourhood is very much a community base and a quiet area.

“As the licenses are for short-term lets, I have concerns around the potential increased movement of people in and out of the neighbourhood and increased noise levels.

“There is the potential for the tenants not to respect the area as being quiet and family-orientated.”

£695 per night to stay at Perthshire holiday lets

Both Airbnbs say no parties are permitted at the houses and that ample parking is provided on the driveways.

They are both described as “luxury” villas and have high ratings from visitors.

The Chelverton Investments-owned property has six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Accommodation typically costs £695 per night.

A review said: “Great house at Gleneagles.

“It was perfect for our family with lots of bedrooms and bathrooms.”

Another added: “Great place for our group of eight, including two kids.

“The small room upstairs was perfect for the kiddos.

“The living room and dining room were great spots for us to gather during our stay.

“We couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful spot.”

The holiday let owned by the Taylors has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Accommodation typically costs £695 per night.

A review said: “Absolutely fantastic house, spotlessly clean throughout.

“If you asked for anything extra it was seen to immediately.

“We will definitely be back.”

Another said: “Our family had the best trip.

“It was a perfect home for our six adults and three young children.

“The accommodations are even better than photographed.”

All short-term lets must be licensed according to laws set out by the Scottish Government.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, business owners and residents in Dunkeld fought to allow a short-term let to continue operating.