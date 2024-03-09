Residents of exclusive Gleneagles cul de sac trying to shut down two Airbnbs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Residents of exclusive Gleneagles cul de sac trying to shut down two Airbnbs

The neighbouring £695-per-night holiday lets can each house up to 10 guests at any one time.

By Kieran Webster
1a Balmoral Court
One of the Gleneagles holiday lets, owned by Chelverton Investments, has six bedrooms and four bathrooms. Image: Airbnb

Residents of a luxury Gleneagles cul de sac are attempting to have two Airbnbs shut down.

More than a dozen objections have been submitted for two license applications on Balmoral Court – where houses typically sell for more than £1million.

The Airbnbs are owned separately and can each house up to 10 guests at any one time.

Both have received eight objection letters and the applications will be discussed at a licensing committee meeting on Tuesday.

Concerns raised over Gleneagles Airbnbs

The first application is from Chelverton Investments Ltd, based in the Cayman Islands.

The second application is from Aileen and Derek Taylor.

Reasons for the objections include:

  • Security reasons – with guests allegedly wandering onto other gardens.
  • Parking issues
  • Excessive noise from social gatherings
  • Claims that the title deeds state houses should be used for residents only
  • The properties do not complement the amenities of the estate.

One objector said: “The neighbourhood is very much a community base and a quiet area.

“As the licenses are for short-term lets, I have concerns around the potential increased movement of people in and out of the neighbourhood and increased noise levels.

“There is the potential for the tenants not to respect the area as being quiet and family-orientated.”

£695 per night to stay at Perthshire holiday lets

Both Airbnbs say no parties are permitted at the houses and that ample parking is provided on the driveways.

They are both described as “luxury” villas and have high ratings from visitors.

The Chelverton Investments-owned property has six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Accommodation typically costs £695 per night.

A review said: “Great house at Gleneagles.

“It was perfect for our family with lots of bedrooms and bathrooms.”

Another added: “Great place for our group of eight, including two kids.

“The small room upstairs was perfect for the kiddos.

The entrance to Balmoral Court in Gleneagles.
The entrance to Balmoral Court in Gleneagles. Image: Google Street View

“The living room and dining room were great spots for us to gather during our stay.

“We couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful spot.”

The holiday let owned by the Taylors has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Accommodation typically costs £695 per night.

A review said: “Absolutely fantastic house, spotlessly clean throughout.

“If you asked for anything extra it was seen to immediately.

“We will definitely be back.”

The advert for 7x Balmoral Court.
The advert for the Balmoral Court house owned by the Taylors. Image: Airbnb

Another said: “Our family had the best trip.

“It was a perfect home for our six adults and three young children.

“The accommodations are even better than photographed.”

All short-term lets must be licensed according to laws set out by the Scottish Government.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, business owners and residents in Dunkeld fought to allow a short-term let to continue operating.

More from Perth & Kinross

Martine and Kev Sinclair in purple branded aprons holding champagne flutes outside The Anglers, Guildtown
Popular Guildtown inn re-opens as Perth couple say: 'This is meant to be'
Daisy Walker arms raised on green suspension bridge in Pitlochry
Ask a Local: 5 of the best things about Pitlochry
A Stagecoach logo.
Stagecoach agree to delay plans to axe bus services in Perth and Kinross
Police and ambulance on the scene after a crash on Burghmuir Road, Perth
Paramedic car crashes into wall on Perth street
Jim Weir standing outside King James pub in Perth
St Johnstone legend turned publican helps raise thousands for Perth hospice
Jamie Brown. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Community leader savages Perthshire bus cut proposals saying they 'must be a joke'
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Benefits Fraud trial Picture shows; Annette Bond. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 06/03/2024
£70k benefits cheat filmed doing daily 5k runs near Perthshire home while claiming she…
Isla Stewart and Kyle Smith of the Errol Pub.
Fight to save Errol Pub beer garden amid council crash fears
Ryan Trott. Image: Facebook.
Driver who caused lorry crash on A90 cleared of sleeping at wheel
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Garden raider Picture shows; Lucy Pointer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 06/03/2024
Perth garden raider had sgian-dubh dagger 'for protection'

Conversation