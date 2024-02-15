Dunkeld businesses and residents back new attempt to save top-rated Airbnb flat

Businesses and residents in Dunkeld have backed a new attempt to save a top-rated Airbnb from closure.

A flat above the Best-One village shop in neighbouring Birnam has been operating as a holiday let since August 2021.

The two-bedroom Murthly Terrace property has been a big hit on Airbnb, attracting a rating of 4.98 out of 5 from 94 reviews.

But Perth and Kinross Council ordered its closure after refusing an application for it to be used as a short-term let in October.

It followed a law change by the Scottish Government requiring planning consent for holiday lets in residential properties.

Birnam businesses back holiday let

Owner Rebecca McDonald, who has nine years’ experience running holiday accommodation, has resubmitted the proposal to overturn the decision.

Her application includes supporting statements from neighbours and local businesses.

Kelly Annets, who owns the Dunbraantay Laundry and Chattan Tea Room, wrote: “As a small business owner in Birnam I rely on the tourism, and locals to support my business.

“Rebecca has always supported us by using the laundrette for her holiday laundry, and supports the cafe herself and recommends us to her guests.

“It is important to have self-catering options in Birnam as we rely on tourism to keep our business going and locals in jobs.”

A resident since December 2017 wrote in the application: “I have had no issue with the operation of the flat as a short-term let and have been happy with the management of the property.”

Another neighbour wrote: “I have no problem at all with next door to me being a holiday let.

“I have never had anything but a good experience within the situation, and it brings energy and vibrancy into the building.”

Two-bedroom flat ‘so clean and beautiful’

The property is advertised on Airbnb as ‘Lovely Little Let‘.

The accommodation includes “an impressive bright and spacious sitting room with a comfortable dining area” and “two generous double bedrooms in traditional Scottish decor and a compact but stylish recently renovated bathroom.”

Among its many happy customers was a resident of Cockermouth in Cumbria, who wrote: “The apartment was amazing. It had everything we could possibly want and it was so clean and beautiful.”

The council refused the first application on the ground that it would result in the loss of residential accommodation where such loss is not outweighed by demonstrable local economic benefits.”

However, Rebecca hopes there will be a rethink after the council adopted its short-term let planning guidance in November.

She believes there may be a welcome precedent set by its decision in January to allow a previously refused holiday let in Atholl Road, Pitlochry.

Her statement added: “There are no adverse effects on residential amenity and there are local employment/tourist businesses benefits.”

The council will determine the resubmitted proposal.