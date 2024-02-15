Dunkeld businesses and residents back new attempt to save top-rated Airbnb flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Dunkeld businesses and residents back new attempt to save top-rated Airbnb flat

The 'amazing' two-bedroom flat has a rating of 4.98 out of 5 from 94 reviews.

By Stephen Eighteen
The Best-One village shop on Murthly Terrace, Birnam, Dunkeld.
The Airbnb is above the Best-One village shop on Murthly Terrace, Birnam. Image: Airbnb

Businesses and residents in Dunkeld have backed a new attempt to save a top-rated Airbnb from closure.

A flat above the Best-One village shop in neighbouring Birnam has been operating as a holiday let since August 2021.

The two-bedroom Murthly Terrace property has been a big hit on Airbnb, attracting a rating of 4.98 out of 5 from 94 reviews.

But Perth and Kinross Council ordered its closure after refusing an application for it to be used as a short-term let in October.

It followed a law change by the Scottish Government requiring planning consent for holiday lets in residential properties.

Birnam businesses back holiday let

Owner Rebecca McDonald, who has nine years’ experience running holiday accommodation, has resubmitted the proposal to overturn the decision.

Her application includes supporting statements from neighbours and local businesses.

Kelly Annets, who owns the Dunbraantay Laundry and Chattan Tea Room, wrote: “As a small business owner in Birnam I rely on the tourism, and locals to support my business.

“Rebecca has always supported us by using the laundrette for her holiday laundry, and supports the cafe herself and recommends us to her guests.

“It is important to have self-catering options in Birnam as we rely on tourism to keep our business going and locals in jobs.”

One of the bedrooms inside Airbnb flat in Birnam's Murthly Terrace.
One of the bedrooms inside the Murthly Terrace flat. Image: Airbnb

A resident since December 2017 wrote in the application: “I have had no issue with the operation of the flat as a short-term let and have been happy with the management of the property.”

Another neighbour wrote: “I have no problem at all with next door to me being a holiday let.

“I have never had anything but a good experience within the situation, and it brings energy and vibrancy into the building.”

Two-bedroom flat ‘so clean and beautiful’

The property is advertised on Airbnb as ‘Lovely Little Let‘.

The accommodation includes “an impressive bright and spacious sitting room with a comfortable dining area” and “two generous double bedrooms in traditional Scottish decor and a compact but stylish recently renovated bathroom.”

Airbnb holiday let in Murthly Terrace, Birnam, Dunkeld.
The holiday let has a bright living room. Image: Airbnb

Among its many happy customers was a resident of Cockermouth in Cumbria, who wrote: “The apartment was amazing. It had everything we could possibly want and it was so clean and beautiful.”

The council refused the first application on the ground that it would result in the loss of residential accommodation where such loss is not outweighed by demonstrable local economic benefits.”

However, Rebecca hopes there will be a rethink after the council adopted its short-term let planning guidance in November.

She believes there may be a welcome precedent set by its decision in January to allow a previously refused holiday let in Atholl Road, Pitlochry.

Her statement added: “There are no adverse effects on residential amenity and there are local employment/tourist businesses benefits.”

The council will determine the resubmitted proposal.

