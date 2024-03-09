St Johnstone assistant boss Andy Kirk reveals training ground priority and gives summer recruitment thoughts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone assistant boss Andy Kirk reveals training ground priority and gives summer recruitment thoughts

The Perth club haven't shaken off the 'inconsistent' tag.

By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone assistant manager Andy Kirk. Image: SNS.

The St Johnstone coaching team are trying to ingrain habits that will ensure they don’t get “embroiled” in a type of contest that doesn’t suit them.

The four-day contrast between winning in Aberdeen and drawing with Livingston was stark in terms of the football Saints were able to play.

And, as assistant manager, Andy Kirk, explained, it showed that being capable of imposing their style on a game when their opposition has a different vision in mind is still a work in progress.

“When we (Kirk and Craig Levein) came in the three was the system we picked up,” said the former Brechin City boss.

“It made us a bit stronger and more rigid at the back.

“As time has gone on we’ve needed to try and create a bit more.

“When we changed to a four it helped us get higher up the pitch.


Andy Kirk with Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

“It’s about trying to get the players comfortable in a shape and with how we want to play.

“You could see the difference between us last Wednesday against Aberdeen to Saturday against Livingston, when we got embroiled in this second ball game and playing long.

“There are times in a game when we have to do that.

“But there are also times of having calmness to bring the ball down and maybe make two or three passes to get ourselves into positions to go forward when we’ve got numbers.

“We’re working on that a lot.”

‘Signs of things we like’

With Saints yet to win two in a row, unpredictability continues to be the dominant theme, after the mid-season break in particular.

“There’s just been that inconsistency in terms of performance,” said Kirk, given major strategic and coaching responsibility by Levein from day one.

“We’re seeing signs of things we like.


Nicky Clark’s goal earned St Johnstone a precious point. Image: Shutterstock.

“The more points we pick up, the higher we get in the league, the more confident players get.

“Then these things become easier to push across.

“There’s continual work on the training pitch and a constant message in how we want to play moving forward.”

Summer rebuild

Levein and Kirk have only had one transfer window to tweak their squad.

With more players soon to be out of contract than under, it could well be a busy summer on that front.

And future recruitment will impact on future tactics.

“It comes down to what players we can get in the building,” said Kirk.

“We will look to recruit again and get players in that will suit the way we want to play.

“If we can’t then we have to adapt it to the players that we have.

“The top teams like Celtic and Rangers play a certain way and will recruit players who will fit that way.

“The lower down you go, it becomes a slightly different challenge.”

