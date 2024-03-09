Driving lessons for 10-year-olds launching in Fife

A specialist driver training scheme which starts teaching youngsters from the age of 10 is launching in Fife.

Young Driver allows under 17s to get behind the wheel of a real car at private locations with an approved driving instructor.

The aim is to create a generation of safer drivers following statistics that show one in five newly qualified drivers crash within six months of their test.

Lochgelly Raceway will be transformed into a realistic road system, complete with traffic lights, roundabouts and junctions.

And there will be special areas to practice manoeuvres such as steering control and parking.

Young Driver is the UK’s largest provider of pre-17 driving lessons, having delivered over 1.4 million lessons across the UK.

The Lochgelly venue is the sixth in Scotland.

Different Young Driver activities on offer at Lochgelly

The Young Driver scheme launches in Lochgelly on May 5, with events on selected weekends and school holiday dates throughout the year.

Participants learn in dual controlled Vauxhall Corsas, and similar cars, with approved driving instructors.

And they learn skills such as gear changes, braking and steering without the pressure of public roads.

The company says the rate of accidents in the first six months among those who take part is more than 80% lower than with those who don’t.

Head of marketing Sue Waterfield said: “We are excited to be launching a brilliant new venue in Lochgelly.

“It is a large space so we can offer lots of different driving activities for young people.”

Reverse parking by the end of first lesson

She added: “Training drivers over a longer period of time allows youngsters to have a solid understanding of how to drive a car before they get anywhere near a real road.

“Research shows it creates a safer driver and we believe it creates safer pedestrians and cyclists too.

“The lessons are also lots of fun and they’re a great general confidence boost for teens and pre-teens, who take the responsibility very seriously.

“When they’re reverse parking at the end of the first lesson, it’s often a shock for parents!”

Lessons must be booked in advance and prices start from £42.99.

Further information is available at www.youngdriver.com