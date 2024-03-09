Driving lessons for 10-year-olds launching in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Driving lessons for 10-year-olds launching in Fife

The lessons on a realistic road system are aimed at cutting the accident rate among newly-qualified drivers.

By Claire Warrender
Youngsters can try out Young Driver lessons at Lochgelly.
Youngsters can try out lessons at Lochgelly. Image: Young Driver

A specialist driver training scheme which starts teaching youngsters from the age of 10 is launching in Fife.

Young Driver allows under 17s to get behind the wheel of a real car at private locations with an approved driving instructor.

The aim is to create a generation of safer drivers following statistics that show one in five newly qualified drivers crash within six months of their test.

Lochgelly Raceway will be transformed into a realistic road system, complete with traffic lights, roundabouts and junctions.

And there will be special areas to practice manoeuvres such as steering control and parking.

Young Driver is the UK’s largest provider of pre-17 driving lessons, having delivered over 1.4 million lessons across the UK.

The Lochgelly venue is the sixth in Scotland.

Different Young Driver activities on offer at Lochgelly

The Young Driver scheme launches in Lochgelly on May 5, with events on selected weekends and school holiday dates throughout the year.

Participants learn in dual controlled Vauxhall Corsas, and similar cars, with approved driving instructors.

A road layout is created without the pressure of other traffic. Image: Supplied by Young Driver Lochgelly
A road layout without the pressure of other traffic. Image: Supplied by Young Driver.

And they learn skills such as gear changes, braking and steering without the pressure of public roads.

The company says the rate of accidents in the first six months among those who take part is more than 80% lower than with those who don’t.

Head of marketing Sue Waterfield said: “We are excited to be launching a brilliant new venue in Lochgelly.

“It is a large space so we can offer lots of different driving activities for young people.”

Reverse parking by the end of first lesson

She added: “Training drivers over a longer period of time allows youngsters to have a solid understanding of how to drive a car before they get anywhere near a real road.

“Research shows it creates a safer driver and we believe it creates safer pedestrians and cyclists too.

“The lessons are also lots of fun and they’re a great general confidence boost for teens and pre-teens, who take the responsibility very seriously.

“When they’re reverse parking at the end of the first lesson, it’s often a shock for parents!”

Lessons must be booked in advance and prices start from £42.99.

Further information is available at www.youngdriver.com

More from Fife

Raeburn Crescent in Kirkcaldy.
Two women charged after 'disturbance' in Kirkcaldy
Japanese Artists Masahiro Kawanaka and Aya Shimamoto are exhibiting in the 201 Telephone Box Gallery in Strathkinness, Fife's smallest art gallery. Image: Supplied by 201 Telephone Box Gallery.
Japanese artists set up exhibition in Fife's smallest art gallery - an old red…
Dunfermline mum, Kerry Brown with here three children and at hospital undergoing dialysis.
Fife mum, 38, in race to find new kidney donor 6 years after losing…
Gary Gallacher.
Abuser from Fife who targeted ex from behind bars avoids being sent back to…
Ye Olde Hotel in Leuchars.
Iconic 19th-century hotel in heart of Leuchars for sale
There are fears the Wormit farmhouse will deteriorate beyond repair. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
'Confusion' amid news derelict Wormit Farmhouse transferring to developer for £1
Lynsey Harley from Modern Standard Coffee, left, with Fisher & Donaldson's Chloe and Jade Milne. Image: Supplied by Fisher & Donaldson.
Mouth-watering partnership launched as Fisher & Donaldson teams up with Fife coffee firm
The new adventure play park in Riverside Park in Glenrothes.
New £1m play area approved as part of ambitious Glenrothes park improvements
High purity cocaine was found in Guthrie's home, summer house and shed. Image: Shutterstock.
Kirkcaldy cocaine trafficker was collecting up to £100k per week
Shanna Pitbladdo with her medication at home in St Andrews.
St Andrews GP practice threatens to remove woman from patient list for Facebook criticism
6

Conversation