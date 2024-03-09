Angus Scouts face £135k Storm Babet repair bill for hall built by Gurkhas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus Scouts face £135k Storm Babet repair bill for hall built by Gurkhas

The home of Tannadice Scouts was in the path of the River South Esk when Storm Babet hit in October.

By Graham Brown
Tannadice Scouts have moved to a temporary home at Memus following Storm Babet. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Tannadice Scouts have moved to a temporary home at Memus following Storm Babet. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

An Angus Scout hut built by a troop of Gurkhas who kept a 15-year promise to the county is facing a £135,000 Storm Babet repair bill.

But Tannadice leaders hope they can future-proof the building to secure its place as home to one of the area’s most historic Scout groups.

The 22nd Tannadice base was deluged by the River South Esk when Babet struck in October.

It’s one of the buildings at the Jock Neish Scouting Centre near Tannadice.

Proud history of Tannadice Scouts

The group’s origins date back to the early days of Scouting in Angus.

But the hall was a more recent creation in the late 1990s.

At that time, a troop of Ghurkha soldiers spent part of their summer in the area, building the hall to keep a promise made more than a decade earlier.

The original hall dated back to the first world war.

Tannadice Scout Group
The Tannadice group is currently thriving. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Nepalese regiment were set to come to Angus before they were deployed to the Falklands.

And after the idea was revived the Ghurkhas found themselves bound for the Gulf War instead of the tranquility of rural Angus.

But they completed the task in 1997.

Hall left under 18 inches of water

The building has served the Tannadice group well since – until Storm Babet left it under a foot-and-a-half of water.

Group lead volunteer David Whitton said although it sits some distance from the bank of the River South Esk there was no protection from Babet.

“It’s actually the fourth time in the past 20 years it has happened, but by far the worst,” he said.

Tannadice Scout hall Storm Babet damage
Tannadice Scout Hall was badly hit by Storm Babet. Image: Supplied

Only now – almost five months on – has the building dried out after the floor had to be completely lifted.

The group is hopeful insurance will pay £100k of the reinstatement cost.

But they reckon another £35,000 will be needed to future-proof the building against further disasters.

“Lifting the floor two-and-a-half feet and putting in things like flood gates and flood vents will cost around £35,000,” added David.

“We’re waiting on insurance confirmation but will have to fund the rest ourselves.

The group will be applying for grants and has already enjoyed some support from local businesses.

It has also launched a crowdfunder appeal at gofundme.com/f/tannadice-scout-hut-repair

And their own fundraisers will contribute to the total, including their annual food tent at the Glamis Extravaganza.

Tannadice Scouts
The group is now meeting in Memus Hall. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s a big job so we’re not expecting to be back in the hall this year,” David said.

In the meantime the thriving group has re-located to nearby Memus hall.

“Across the four sections we currently have about 55 young members,” he continued.

“We’ve a very strong committee and a healthy leadership which is very good for an area like Tannadice.”

The group is also one of the few – possibly in Scotland – to have an annual old Scouts reunion.

Anyone wishing to help the group should email gsl@tannadicescouts.com

More from Angus & The Mearns

Kezia Adam was declared the winner of this week's Come Dine with Me.
Arbroath woman scoops £1K prize on Come Dine with Me
Paul Masson at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath 'loner' invited primary pupils to see pet snake and gave them Star Wars…
Demolition work underway at Letham Grange. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Demolition crew moves in on dangerous building at former Letham Grange resort
The Balwyllo battery storage site is beside a substation near Bridge of Dun. Image: Google
70MW Angus green energy projects set for go-ahead
Angus kerbside recycling changes were due to come into force this month. Image: DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Controversial Angus bin changes delayed for three months
7
Amy Stewart, Abbie Tucker and Cara Nicols dress up at Ballumbie PS in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
How Tayside and Fife kids brought characters to life for World Book Day in…
Police at Forfar Convenience Store on Market Street, Forfar.
Youths steal vapes during smash-and-grab raid at Forfar store
The by-election will decide a new councillor for Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim.
By-election date set for Arbroath seat on Angus Council
Former Montrose fish factory sheds form part of the planning appeal. Image: Google
Councillors to make fact-finding Montrose port visit to see historic buildings at centre of…
Chris Sutton and John Hartson will entertain a Montrose audience. Image: Angus Alive
Celtic and Rangers legends lined up for Angus events

Conversation