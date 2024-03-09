Angus Scouts face £135k Storm Babet repair bill for hall built by Gurkhas

An Angus Scout hut built by a troop of Gurkhas who kept a 15-year promise to the county is facing a £135,000 Storm Babet repair bill.

But Tannadice leaders hope they can future-proof the building to secure its place as home to one of the area’s most historic Scout groups.

The 22nd Tannadice base was deluged by the River South Esk when Babet struck in October.

It’s one of the buildings at the Jock Neish Scouting Centre near Tannadice.

Proud history of Tannadice Scouts

The group’s origins date back to the early days of Scouting in Angus.

But the hall was a more recent creation in the late 1990s.

At that time, a troop of Ghurkha soldiers spent part of their summer in the area, building the hall to keep a promise made more than a decade earlier.

The original hall dated back to the first world war.

The Nepalese regiment were set to come to Angus before they were deployed to the Falklands.

And after the idea was revived the Ghurkhas found themselves bound for the Gulf War instead of the tranquility of rural Angus.

But they completed the task in 1997.

Hall left under 18 inches of water

The building has served the Tannadice group well since – until Storm Babet left it under a foot-and-a-half of water.

Group lead volunteer David Whitton said although it sits some distance from the bank of the River South Esk there was no protection from Babet.

“It’s actually the fourth time in the past 20 years it has happened, but by far the worst,” he said.

Only now – almost five months on – has the building dried out after the floor had to be completely lifted.

The group is hopeful insurance will pay £100k of the reinstatement cost.

But they reckon another £35,000 will be needed to future-proof the building against further disasters.

“Lifting the floor two-and-a-half feet and putting in things like flood gates and flood vents will cost around £35,000,” added David.

“We’re waiting on insurance confirmation but will have to fund the rest ourselves.

The group will be applying for grants and has already enjoyed some support from local businesses.

It has also launched a crowdfunder appeal at gofundme.com/f/tannadice-scout-hut-repair

And their own fundraisers will contribute to the total, including their annual food tent at the Glamis Extravaganza.

“It’s a big job so we’re not expecting to be back in the hall this year,” David said.

In the meantime the thriving group has re-located to nearby Memus hall.

“Across the four sections we currently have about 55 young members,” he continued.

“We’ve a very strong committee and a healthy leadership which is very good for an area like Tannadice.”

The group is also one of the few – possibly in Scotland – to have an annual old Scouts reunion.

Anyone wishing to help the group should email gsl@tannadicescouts.com