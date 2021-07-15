Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Burst pipe leaves Glenrothes residents with water problems for second time this week

By Matteo Bell
July 15 2021, 1.27pm Updated: July 15 2021, 5.00pm
Scottish water are working to repair the damage
Scottish water are working to repair the damage

Residents in the Genrothes area were hit with water supply issues for the second time in just two days after another burst pipe.

People in the town were first left without water on Tuesday evening when work in the area caused a water pipe to break.

The issue was resolved that night, but residents were once again left with water supply problems after further damage was reported on Thursday.

Work ongoing to restore water supply to thousands in Glenrothes area

Those living in Glenrothes, Markinch and Coaltown of Wemyss were told to expect problems such as low water pressure, discoloured water and a loss of normal water supply.

The damage has now been repaired, however residents have been warned that further work will be needed in the future.

A spokesman said: “Scottish Water has started restoring normal water supplies to customers after repairing a burst water main in Glenrothes today.

Residents were left without water.

“Some properties in parts of the Glenrothes, Markinch and Coaltown of Wemyss areas were affected by a loss of normal water supply, low water pressure or discoloured water following the burst earlier today.

“The burst was connected to ongoing work in the area this week and we are very sorry for the inconvenience to affected customers and thank them for their patience and understanding.”

More work needed in future

The company added: “When normal water supplies were restored might have depended on the location of affected properties on our network.

“Customers may also experience cloudy water as it is restored, which can happen after a burst and disruption. Affected customers should run the cold water tap in their kitchen gently until the water runs clear.

“There will be a need to do further work in the area in the coming weeks.

“When this work is planned we will notify customers and stakeholders in advance of any likely impact to water supply and apply every effort to minimise disruption.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]