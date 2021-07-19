Death of Cardenden man Alan Ross Keenan ruled non-suspicious after police probe

The sudden death of 48-year-old Cardenden man Alan Ross Keenan last week has been ruled non-suspicious, Police Scotland have announced.

Emergency services had been called to Whitehall Avenue in the Fife village on Thursday, July 15, following reports of an unexplained death.

We reported how police were investigating the circumstances of a man’s death at the property in Cowdenbeath.

But in an updated statement, officers confirmed the death was being treated as non-suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the man had been identified as Alan Ross Keenan and his family informed.

Family informed

They added: “We can confirm that the sudden death of a 48-year-old man at a property in the Whitehall Avenue area of Cardenden, on Thursday, 15 July, has been confirmed to be non-suspicious.

“The man has been formally identified as Alan Ross Keenan.

“His family are aware and our thoughts remain with them at this time.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”