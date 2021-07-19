Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Death of Cardenden man Alan Ross Keenan ruled non-suspicious after police probe

By Alasdair Clark
July 19 2021, 4.18pm Updated: July 19 2021, 4.20pm
Whitehall Avenue in Cardenden
The sudden death of 48-year-old Cardenden man Alan Ross Keenan last week has been ruled non-suspicious, Police Scotland have announced.

Emergency services had been called to Whitehall Avenue in the Fife village on Thursday, July 15, following reports of an unexplained death.

We reported how police were investigating the circumstances of a man’s death at the property in Cowdenbeath.

But in an updated statement, officers confirmed the death was being treated as non-suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the man had been identified as Alan Ross Keenan and his family informed.

Family informed

They added: “We can confirm that the sudden death of a 48-year-old man at a property in the Whitehall Avenue area of Cardenden, on Thursday, 15 July, has been confirmed to be non-suspicious.

“The man has been formally identified as Alan Ross Keenan.

“His family are aware and our thoughts remain with them at this time.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

