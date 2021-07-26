Car lands on its roof in two-vehicle crash in Fife village

Emergency services have been called to a village in Fife after a car flipped in a two-vehicle smash.

The crash happened at around 10.30am on Monday, in Station Road in Kelty, leaving one of the vehicles on its roof.

Police, fire engines and ambulances have been called to the scene, however no serious injuries have been reported.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue service said: “We received a call of a two-vehicle road traffic collision at 10.31am and are now currently in attendance.

“We have two appliances at the scene and it appears that two cars have been involved in the incident.”

A police spokesman added: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car which overturned on Station Road in Kelty shortly after 10.25am on Monday, 26 July.

“There are no reports of any serious injuries and officers are managing traffic.”