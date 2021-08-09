Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Fife crash leaves one in hospital after car overturns amid downpours

By Alasdair Clark
August 9 2021, 11.00am Updated: August 9 2021, 11.01am
The car overturned on the A907 near Blairhall

Police have warned drivers in Fife to take care on the roads after a crash left one person in hospital when their vehicle overturned.

Officers in south west Fife attended a single-vehicle collision on the A907 between Blairhall and Alloa on Monday morning.

Sharing a picture of a vehicle on its side they explained one person had been taken to hospital as a result of the incident.

Police Scotland said one person had been taken to hospital to be “checked over” following the crash.

A spokesperson said: “Dealing with a single-vehicle road traffic collision this morning on the A907 out beyond Blairhall.

“One [person] away to hospital to get checked over.

a92
Police have warned drivers to take care on the roads this morning

“Please take care if you’re driving today. Some of the roads are still a bit greasy from the rain.”

It comes after parts of nearby Dunfermline were flooded on Sunday after a day of heavy rain.

Residents described the town’s Robertson Road had been “like a river”.

A weather warning for thunderstorms covering Tayside and Fife has been extended into Monday, with people told to expect more rain.

Forecasters have predicted heavy rain at times, with a chance of thunder in the afternoon on Monday.

VIDEO: Dunfermline and Cowdenbeath hit with sudden localised flooding after day of heavy rain

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier