News / Fife

Walking in Fife: Coastal path in world’s top 20 most Instagrammable hiking trails – but what is number one?

By Dawn Donaghey
August 14 2021, 7.02am Updated: August 14 2021, 9.28am
It may not be a surprise to locals who have long-appreciated the beautiful beaches, dramatic landscapes and sunsets over pretty villages.

But Fife Coastal Path has been ranked the UK’s 4th most picturesque walking trail – and 15th in the world!

Online searches for hiking routes increased 89% this year.

And walkers, hikers and staycationers will be glad to know the UK has seven of the world’s 20 most-photographed trails.

Sunset view at Elie lighthouse, Fife.

Research, by outdoor sports specialists Zalando, analysed nearly five million Instagram hashtags from the world’s most famous hiking trails.

Fife’s coastal path was among world-beating tourist sites the Appalachian Trail in West Virginia and Indus Valley, India.

Hikers on McAfee Knob rock on the Appalachian Trail, Virginia, USA.

Heather Morning from Mountaineering Scotland, says: “The dramatic landscapes, wildlife and flora, ease of access, history and unrivalled right to roam laws make Scotland a top place to visit.

“When hiking, solid preparation is vital.

“We’ve just launched Sofa 2 Summit, a free online resource. It’s a great place for people to start when planning their adventures.”

Fife Coastal Path runs 81 miles from the Forth to the Tay.

West Highland Way in Scotland ranks as the UK’s most popular trail.

Offering glistening lochs, forests and mountain peaks it begins outside Glasgow, snaking its way north for 96 miles to Fort William.

It comes sixth in the world, with 1,180 Instagram photos per mile, more than twice the amount for Tour du Mont Blanc in the French Alps.

West Highland Way.

Other UK hiking trails in the top 20 include South Downs Way (10th globally), Thames Path (12th), Cleveland Way (16th), South West Coast Path (17th) and Cotswold Way (18th).

At number 3 worldwide was Refugio Frey and Cerro Catedral trail in Argentina.

Sunrise at tourist camp Frey, Tonchek lagoon, Patagonia, Argentina.

Number 2 was Spain’s Camino de Santiago.

A group of pilgrims walking the Camino de Santiago in La Rioja region.

The top spot for the world’s most-Instagrammed is the 26 mile-long Inca Trail in Peru.

It is famed for spectacular views of archaeological site Machu Picchu, perched high up in the Andes, and features on many walkers’ bucket lists.

For a guided walk of Fife coastal path see our expert’s column.

Voted number one: The Inca ruins, Machu Picchu, Peru.

