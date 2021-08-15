Man, 57, arrested after crash on Kinghorn Road in Burntisland

A man has been arrested after Kinghorn Road in Burntisland had to be closed following a crash.

Police were called to the scene – not far from Pettycur Bay Caravan Park – on Saturday night, following reports that a car had been involved in a collision.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 9.45pm we received the report of a one-vehicle on Kinghorn Road near the Kingswood Hotel in Burntisland.

Man arrested and released pending inquiries

“Emergency services attended and the road was closed for a short time, reopening around 10.30pm.

“A 57-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries and discharged a short time later.

“He has been arrested and released pending further inquiries.”