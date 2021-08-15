News / Fife Man, 57, arrested after crash on Kinghorn Road in Burntisland By Bryan Copland August 15 2021, 1.14pm Updated: August 15 2021, 1.15pm The crash happened on the A921 Kinghorn Road. Photo: Google Street View A man has been arrested after Kinghorn Road in Burntisland had to be closed following a crash. Police were called to the scene – not far from Pettycur Bay Caravan Park – on Saturday night, following reports that a car had been involved in a collision. A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 9.45pm we received the report of a one-vehicle on Kinghorn Road near the Kingswood Hotel in Burntisland. Man arrested and released pending inquiries “Emergency services attended and the road was closed for a short time, reopening around 10.30pm. “A 57-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries and discharged a short time later. “He has been arrested and released pending further inquiries.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Dundee vs Motherwell: Fan arrested for alleged assault on steward during Dens Park clash Man taken to hospital after crash on Windygates Road in Leven Man arrested after alleged robbery of woman in Dundee Man, 78, in critical condition after Isle of Lewis car crash