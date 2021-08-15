News / Fife Astonishing bidding war sees Fife property sold for £600k above asking price By Steven Rae August 15 2021, 3.21pm Updated: August 15 2021, 4.37pm The Old Bake House. A house in Fife at the centre of an incredible bidding war eventually sold for £600,000 above the asking price. The boom sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic has seen a number of properties selling for much more than they would have 18 months ago, as more people adjust to a new life of home working. However, no one could have predicted the price the “wonderful” Old Bake House would eventually go for. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]