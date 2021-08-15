News / UK & World News in Pictures – August 15th 2021 By Gemma Bibby August 15 2021, 4.07pm Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day An auctioneer inspects a rare 19th Century silver pistol made for the Scottish novelist Sir Walter Scott. It is expected to fetch up to £20,000 when it is auctioned by Lyon and Turnbull in Edinburgh. The firearm, engraved with the Scott of Abbotsford family crest on one side, and coat of arms with the motto “watch weel” on the other, will go under the hammer on Wednesday. Stewart Attwood/PA Wire Ryann O’Toole on the 3rd hole during day three of the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open at Dumbarnie Links, St Andrews. Malcolm Mackenzie/PA Wire. Cadets of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) take part in a parade during the celebrations of India’s 75th Independence Day in Chennai. India celebrates its anniversary of Independence from British colonial rule on August 15. Sri Loganathan/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Sunday morning sunrise in the Kent town of Gravesend in the Thames Estuary. Fraser Gray/Shutterstock A Highland athlete throws a hammer in the Small Hammer Throwing event during the Grampian Highland Games Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, Braemar. Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock ‘Atzeries’ the fire beast sets off its flying sparks inaugurating the ‘Festa Major de Gracia’. This unannounced cavalcade through Barcelona’s Gracia quarter was the beginning of a reduced and restricted version of this famous festival due to the ongoing COVI19 crisis. Matthias Oesterle/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Storm, a ten-metre tall puppet of a mythical goddess of the sea created by Edinburgh-based visual theatre company Vision Mechanics, makes its way alongside the seafront at North Berwick, East Lothian, during a performance at the Fringe By The Sea festival. Lesley Martin/PA Wire The SAR Unit City of Bandung together with Scouts of the Rancaekek Sub-district and Passer Community (Rancaekek River and Ecosystem Troops) unfurled a 76-meter-long red and white cloth as colours of the Indonesian flag in Cikijing River to celebrate the 76th Anniversary of the Indonesian Independence. Algi Febri Sugita/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Floating Guava Market of Swarupkathi of Pirojpur in Barishal Division, Bangladesh. Mustasinur Rahman Alvi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Benoit Coulanges of France competes in the Mountain Bike World Cup, Maribor, Slovenia. DPPI/Olly Bowman/LiveMedia/Shutterstock Women dressed in red walk towards the abandoned trenches of Bosnia’s 1992-95 war, as part of an art project to promote peace and reconciliation, near Sarajevo, Bosnia. A group of 100 women planted a thousand marigold flowers in the abandoned trenches. Marigolds have been used as a herbal remedy for many centuries in Bosnia, especially for healing of wounds and burns. AP Photo Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Tribute paid to Plymouth shooting victim Stephen Washington GINGER GAIRDNER: As autumn draws near, thoughts turn to enriching the soil Virgil Van Dijk warning to title rivals as Liverpool get off to convincing start Thomas Tuchel stresses importance of academy players as Trevoh Chalobah stars