Councillor climbs lamp post to cover new sign after Fife road markings gaffe

By Neil Henderson
August 19 2021, 6.06pm Updated: August 19 2021, 6.07pm
Cowdenbeath councillor Darren Watt climbed the lamp post to cover the offending road sign.
The quick thinking of a councillor has prevented potential carnage at a busy Fife junction.

A new sign was erected in Cowdenbeath’s High Street, wrongly directing motorists from two lanes into one across a junction.

It says vehicles in both lanes can go straight ahead, when those in the right lane should only turn.

Locals have since taken to social media to warn each other of the potential danger of collision with some already reporting several near misses.

Danger

However Cowdenbeath councillor Darren Watt has averted potential disaster after he climbed up the lamp post and covered the offending sign with a bin bag on Thursday.

Contactors working on behalf of Fife Council’s transportation department have been blamed for the gaffe.

The mistake comes just days after contractors were lambasted for painting the  arrows on a roundabout in Glenrothes the wrong way.

Mr Watt said he was alerted to the potential risk and felt compelled to act.

Bin bag used to cover sign

“It’s an extremely busy junction and the new sign wrongly directs those in the right hand lane that they can also carry on through the junction,” he said.

“That directs them into traffic from the left and an almost certain accident from the those coming from the left.

“I was made aware of the potential dangers by a local resident on Thursday.

“Therefore I immediately flagged it up with my colleagues at Fife Council and was pleased that it was quickly acknowledged.”

Confusion

He added: “In addition I’ve been along to the junction myself today and covered the offending sign up before anyone gets hurt.

“The particular road layout  and traffic lights can cause confusion for some motorists at the best of times.

“We certainly don’t need an inaccurate sign adding to that.”

Wrong sign erected

Commenting on the latest gaffe, Fife Council’s Mark Barrett, lead officer of transportation development management for south Fife, said: “Unfortunately the wrong sign has been put up by the developer.

“We’ve been in touch with the developer to ask them to take the sign down as a matter of urgency and put the correct one up.”

