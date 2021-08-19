Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football

Craig Thomson: I’m building a new home in Freuchie while Gary Irvine rebuilds Forfar

By Ewan Smith
August 19 2021, 6.17pm
Craig Thomson got his first Forfar goal in the weekend draw with Kelty Hearts
Craig Thomson is designing his dream home in Freuchie – as Forfar boss Gary Irvine builds a team to challenge for the League Two title.

Former St Johnstone youngster Thomson netted his first goal for Loons in the 2-2 weekend draw with joint leaders Kelty Hearts.

And after getting off the mark, Thomson will soon settle down in a village that became famous for winning a village cricket championship at Lord’s in 1985.

“I’m building a house right now,” said Thomson.

“I’m moving to Freuchie with my girlfriend. I’ve been there looking over the work of the builders. We hope it will be finished by the start of next year.

Craig Thomson is moving into a new purpose-built home after joining Forfar

“I stay in Methil just now so it’s a wee bit of an upgrade!

“It will be less of a journey for me. It’s only half an hour from Dundee and it will help me settle.

“We have done very well so far this season. To get seven points from nine has really helped our confidence.

“We are happy enough to let people talk about Kelty as favourites.

“Hopefully, come the end of the season, we can shut a few people up.

“We will stay quiet.

“As we are joint top of the league at the moment other teams may be looking more at us. But it’s still early days and we need to keep going.”

Craig Thomson nets stunning Forfar strike

Thomson’s strike is on early contender for goal of the season.

With Kallum Higginbotham’s free-kick charged down by the Forfar defence, the home team broke up the park with a swift counter-attack.

PJ Crossan and Craig Slater combined to set up Thomson who slotted beyond Kelty keeper Darren Jamieson to put Forfar 2-1 up on the day.

And while Kelty drew level in the second period, Thomson is delighted to get off the mark ahead of his side’s trip to Elgin City on Saturday.

“A big part of our games so far has been the pace we have got on the break,” added Thomson.

“Most of our goals have been good ones. They have been as a result of good play and I don’t think we have had many lucky ones.

“That goal was probably the pick of the bunch. We broke with pace and luckily when I got in the box I was able to put the ball away.

“Kelty have good players. They have recruited well and are one of the favourites to win the league but we showed in that game that we can compete.

“We didn’t lose and kept the unbeaten run going.”

