Reports of Queensferry Crossing crash with queues of traffic on bridge over Forth into Fife

By Steven Rae
August 26 2021, 6.48pm Updated: August 26 2021, 6.54pm
a876 road closures
The approach to the Queensferry Crossing. (Library image).

Traffic is apparently at a standstill following a crash on the Queensferry Crossing.

Reports from Traffic Scotland indicate a lane is closed on the bridge northbound due to an RTC.

Traffic is building up, according to the tweet.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving three vehicles on the M90 northbound at the Queensferry Crossing shortly after 6.30pm on Thursday, August 26.

“There are no reported injuries and the road is currently closed to allow for recovery.”

