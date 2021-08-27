Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man, 18, arrested after police swarm Dunfermline street

By Neil Henderson
August 27 2021, 8.32am Updated: August 27 2021, 9.36am
A large police presence was seen in the Abbeyview are of Dunfermline.
One man has been arrested after police descended on a street in Dunfermline late on Thursday night.

Witnesses reported seeing at least four police vehicles and a large number of officers in Nith Street in the Abbeyview area of the town at around 11pm.

Officers apprehended an 18-year-old male wanted by police in connection with a number of outstanding warrants.

The man was subsequently arrested and charged and is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that officers arrested an 18-year-old man in the Nith Street area of Dunfermline on the evening of Thursday August 26, in connection with a number of outstanding warrants.

“He is expected to appear in court on Friday August 27.”

