Man, 18, arrested after police swarm Dunfermline street

One man has been arrested after police descended on a street in Dunfermline late on Thursday night.

Witnesses reported seeing at least four police vehicles and a large number of officers in Nith Street in the Abbeyview area of the town at around 11pm.

Officers apprehended an 18-year-old male wanted by police in connection with a number of outstanding warrants.

The man was subsequently arrested and charged and is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that officers arrested an 18-year-old man in the Nith Street area of Dunfermline on the evening of Thursday August 26, in connection with a number of outstanding warrants.

“He is expected to appear in court on Friday August 27.”