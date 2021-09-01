Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Slap in the face’: Fife criminals have 21,000 hours of unpaid community work written off

By Alasdair Clark
September 1 2021, 7.08am Updated: September 1 2021, 7.09am
Fife criminals
Thousands of hours of work in Fife have been written off

Criminals in Fife sentenced to community payback orders are being let “off the hook”, it has been claimed, after it was revealed 21,000 hours of unpaid work was never carried out.

The Scottish Government says it used “extraordinary powers” in January to write off parts of community payback orders because of the coronavirus crisis.

Community payback orders are used by courts as an alternative to prison sentences and can include unpaid work, such as picking up litter.

But the decision to scrap the hours has been branded a “slap in the face” to victims of crime in Fife by one local politician.

Figures obtained by Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser show criminals in Fife sentenced to community payback orders had more than 21,000 hours waived – nearly three times the Scottish average.

Fife criminals had the second-highest number of hours in Scotland written off

The Scottish Conservative MSP claims the SNP government is “letting criminals off the hook” in the kingdom – which had the second highest number of hours written off in Scotland.

Across the country 262,153 unpaid hours of work given to criminals have been written off.

That included more than 6,000 in each of Dundee and Perth and Kinross, and 4,749 in Angus.

Mr Fraser said: “The amount of community payback orders cut by the SNP in Fife is absolutely staggering.

“They’ve let criminals off the hook by writing off these sentences. That is a total slap in the face to victims of crime across Fife.

Murdo Fraser says the move was a slap in the face to victims of crime in Fife

“SNP ministers need to ensure these community sentences are taken seriously and fulfilled.”

He added: “It is the latest example of the SNP letting down victims.

“The Scottish Conservatives will continue to push for a victims’ law to be introduced to put victims first and end the SNP’s soft-touch justice system, by ensuring criminals receive appropriately tough sentences.”

The Scottish Government says the move was necessary to prevent the build-up of unpaid work because of public health restrictions.

A spokesperson said: “The justice system holds those who commit offences to account and community-based sentences have helped contribute to record low reconviction rates in recent years.

Scottish Government defends writing off unpaid work

“The pandemic has been an unprecedented public health challenge.

“This was recognised by parliament when last year it approved legislation to allow community orders to be varied where necessary, as well as regulations earlier this year to reduce unpaid work hours.”

However, orders imposed for domestic abuse, sexual offending and stalking were excluded.

The spokesperson added: “Our justice system has continued to operate effectively despite the challenges of the pandemic and those on community orders will still serve the majority of their sentences.”

