Three weeks of disruption as M90 bridge repairs to start in Fife

Motorists are being warned to expect three weeks of disruption and delays as maintenance work begins on a bridge over the M90 in Fife.

The essential work of Cocklaw Overbridge, which spans the M90 at junction 4 near Kelty, gets under way next week.

The £60,000 project will involve teams replacing some of the existing bridge components as well as repairing and waterproofing the concrete deck.

Bridge repairs and resurfacing

Resurfacing some sections of the overbridge, which carries the B914 over the M90, will also be carried out.

The maintenance is scheduled to start on Monday September 13, from 7.30am until 5pm each day.

No works are programmed to take place at the weekends.

The B914 local road is to remain open throughout the project.

However, four-way temporary traffic management will be in place on the M90 slip roads and the overbridge.

The M90 will be unaffected throughout the three week refurbishment.

£60,000 investment

Access for pedestrians along the B914 across the bridge will also be maintained.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north east representative, said: “This £60,000 investment from Transport Scotland will help ensure that the Cocklaw Overbridge near Kelty continues to operate safely for all motorists and functions to the highest standard.

“The traffic management is essential to keep everyone safe during this project.

“However our teams will do all they can to complete the essential maintenance as quickly and safely as they can.

“We encourage all to plan their journeys in advance, checking the Traffic Scotland website before they travel.

“Furthermore they need to allow some extra time to reach their destination.”