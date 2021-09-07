Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
News / Fife

Three weeks of disruption as M90 bridge repairs to start in Fife

By Neil Henderson
September 7 2021, 2.11pm Updated: September 7 2021, 2.11pm
BEAR Scotland are warning motorists to expect disruption and longer journey times.

Motorists are being warned to expect three weeks of disruption and delays as maintenance work begins on a bridge over the M90 in Fife.

The essential work of Cocklaw Overbridge, which spans the M90 at junction 4 near Kelty, gets under way next week.

The £60,000 project will involve teams replacing some of the existing bridge components as well as repairing and waterproofing the concrete deck.

Bridge repairs and resurfacing

Resurfacing some sections of the overbridge, which carries the B914 over the M90, will also be carried out.

The maintenance is scheduled to start on Monday September 13, from 7.30am until 5pm each day.

BEAR Scotland says the work will take three weeks to complete.

No works are programmed to take place at the weekends.

The B914 local road is to remain open throughout the project.

However, four-way temporary traffic management will be in place on the M90 slip roads and the overbridge.

The M90 will be unaffected throughout the three week refurbishment.

£60,000 investment

Access for pedestrians along the B914 across the bridge will also be maintained.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north east representative, said: “This £60,000 investment from Transport Scotland will help ensure that the Cocklaw Overbridge near Kelty continues to operate safely for all motorists and functions to the highest standard.

“The traffic management is essential to keep everyone safe during this project.

“However our teams will do all they can to complete the essential maintenance as quickly and safely as they can.

“We encourage all to plan their journeys in advance, checking the Traffic Scotland website before they travel.

“Furthermore they need to allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Blue truck at centre of Dundee flytipping probe ‘spotted dumping waste in Fife’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier