Hanover Scotland: Tayside and Fife care workers plan industrial action in pay dispute

Care workers in Tayside and Fife employed by the charity Hanover Scotland are set to take industrial action after pay talks ended with what they call an “insulting” offer.

Hanover, which provides sheltered housing across the region, offered care staff a 1% pay rise, which the GMB union described as a real-terms cut.

Action planned by the union includes a ban on overtime and additional holiday working from 5pm on Tuesday.

GMB says this is likely to impact Hanover’s delivery of care services as well as cleansing and domestic assistance across 28 sites, including those in Tayside and Fife.

The union says the dispute arose after “months of fruitless negotiations” between GMB Scotland representatives and Hanover senior management, who were awarded a 4.5% pay rise in 2020.

The union has been calling for a substantial increase in pay and conditions for frontline staff at the charity, which provides sheltered accommodation.

GMB Scotland organiser Ude Joe-Adigwe said: “The employer’s offer means a real-terms pay cut for staff who have worked throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s totally insulting.

“Our members provide vital care and assistance for some of the most vulnerable people in our communities, and they deserve to be treated so much better than this.

Hanover staff ‘prepared to fight for dignity’

“This is not a decision our members have taken lightly – they are proud of their work, but it’s a shame their employer won’t value frontline staff the way they value themselves.

“This action shows Hanover that their staff are prepared to fight for their dignity and value, and we would hope the employer reconsidered its position.”

A spokesperson for Hanover Scotland said: “We are disappointed the GMB has taken the decision to invite its members at Hanover Scotland to join in industrial action.

‘Disappointing’ plans for industrial action

“Directors and senior management have received, and will receive, the same cost of living increase as the majority of Hanover staff and we will continue to work with the GMB and our employees to find an outcome to this dispute as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, we will continue to deliver excellent service to our residents while we try and resolve this situation involving a small number of employees.”