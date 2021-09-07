Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021
News / Fife

Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash on B915

By Katy Scott
September 7 2021, 9.13pm Updated: September 7 2021, 9.27pm
b915 crash

A woman was taken to hospital on Tuesday after a two-car crash on the B915 between Kelty and Townhill.

Police attended the crash on the back road just after 3:20pm on Tuesday.

Both cars were heavily dented with damaged front wheels.

The crash happened on the B915 between Townhill and Kelty in Fife.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were called around 3.20pm on Tuesday, 7 September, 2021 following the report of a two vehicle road crash on the B915 between Kelty and Townhill.

“Emergency services attended and a woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The road did not close.”

