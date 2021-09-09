Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021
News / Fife

Driver reported for road traffic offences after BMW strikes wall

By Katy Scott
September 9 2021, 3.49pm Updated: September 9 2021, 3.53pm
bmw wall crash
Police were called to the scene on Wednesday night.

Police were called to a crash on the A91 after a BMW struck a wall in St Andrews.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a wall at around 8pm on Wednesday night.

The driver will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for road traffic offences.

Police confirmed that there were no serious injuries following the St Andrews incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8pm on Wednesday, 8 September, officers were called to a report of a road crash on the A91, St Andrews, where a BMW struck a wall.

“There were no serious injuries and the driver will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal in relation to road traffic offences.”

The crash happened shortly after after another collision on the A91 between a bike and a bus, which seriously injured a male cyclist and closed the road for six hours.

